Ferrari looks to technology for the chief executive of the electrical era





Ferrari (RACE.MI) has driven technology industry veteran Benedetto Vigna into a new era of quiet electric powertrains, a luxury sports car maker known for its roaring high-octane engines.

A 52-year-old physics major in Italy, Vigna currently runs the largest division of chip maker STMicroelectronics (ST) (STM.BN). ) iPhone.read more

Vigna’s appointment shows that Ferrari’s development strategy is firmly rooted in creating state-of-the-art high-end vehicles in the future of electric vehicles, rather than relocating themselves for pure luxury. ..

“His unique knowledge gained from working at the center of the semiconductor industry, which is rapidly transforming the automotive sector, for more than 26 years will accelerate Ferrari’s ability to develop applications for next-generation technologies,” the company said Wednesday. Said.

With more than $ 200,000 ($ 244,000) in cars sold, investors often see Ferrari more like a luxury company than an automotive expert, and its new CEO is the world of luxury consumer goods. It was speculated that it came from.

Vigna’s appointment filled a six-month vacancy after former CEO Louis C. Camilleri resigned for nearly two and a half years in December for personal reasons.

In a statement, John Elkann, chairman of the Agnelli family, who controls Ferrari through the investment company EXOR.MI, said he was pleased to welcome the company as a leader in the technology industry.

“His deep understanding of the technology that is making a big difference in our industry and his proven innovation, business building and leadership skills further enhance Ferrari’s unique story of passion and performance. Let’s do it, “he said.

Electricity deadline

Ferrari, which already offers hybrid models, promises to offer the first electric vehicle by 2025.

Bestinver analyst Pietro Solidoro said the appointment of Vigna should alleviate market concerns about Ferrari’s future and the road to the first electric vehicle.

Benedetto Vigna, appointed CEO of Ferrari on June 9, 2021, is posing with a photo of this dateless handout.Distribution by Ferrari / REUTERS

“We believe he can further accelerate Ferrari’s capabilities and stay on the cutting edge of next-generation technology compared to the automotive sector,” said Solidro.

By 1150 GMT, Ferrari shares had fallen 1.3%, below the Italian Stock Exchange’s Index of Best Stocks (.FTMIB), down 0.3%.

Ercan has tentatively led Ferrari since Camilleri, who had taken a more cautious approach to electrification, left.

Elkann revealed in April that the new CEO needs the right skills, denying the initial speculation that the new boss may have a luxury or consumer goods background. did.read more

Exor, which has invested in the luxury sector for the past few months, dismissed a report on Wednesday that an investment bank had proposed Ferrari to merge with Italian fashion brand Armani.read more

Vigna will be president of ST’s analog, micro electromechanical systems and sensors group in 2020, the company’s largest and most profitable business. According to the chipmaker, he will leave the company on August 31st and will work for Ferrari the next day.

Despite recently delaying its 2022 financial target by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ferrari posted profits last year and has not delayed its plans to deploy the new model.

However, Vigna faces several challenges in addition to leading automakers into the era of electric mobility.

He must revive Ferrari’s fate in F1 after the worst race season of 40 years in 2020.

He also needs to manage the company’s new brand extension strategy without compromising the monopoly that has underpinned the company’s premium prices and profits.

($ 1 = 0.8201 euros)

