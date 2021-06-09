Intel Core i7-1195 G7 records a shocking benchmark comparable to desktop processors





The Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor has been significantly affected by the influx of benchmark results recorded on Geekbench 5. This is important when looking at the CPU results of a Tiger Lake laptop, especially its single core benchmark score. It’s obvious and amazing.

As reported by VideoCardz, the Intel Core i7-1195G7 is built for thin and light laptops, but its benchmark scores are a lot for Tiger Lake CPUs in terms of Intel’s unique single-core performance. There is a desktop processor. We are confidently placed in the same league, the Core i5-11600K and the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

More specifically, the single-core benchmark scores found on the Intel Core i7-1195G7’s Geekbench ranged from 1,662 to 1,700, with an average of about 1,680 longing for its own Rocket Lake series and AMD. It definitely competes with the Ryzen 5000. Desktop processor. It is important to note that the score was recorded from a fundamental frequency of 2.89 GHz up to a maximum frequency of 4,987 MHz.

Exceeded the limit

These high benchmark results for the Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU are undoubtedly impressive, but it’s worth noting that the benchmarks ran under heavy load on the laptop processor. It is not recommended to duplicate the CPU for daily use at home as it requires a lot of power to push the CPU to such high frequencies.

Therefore, its high single-core score should not be treated as standard and does not represent a typical workload. Benchmarks run by Geekbench and others are often done to see how fast the processor can handle, not the speeds that can be run on a daily basis.

Still, the fact remains that the Intel Core i7-1195G7 is a pretty impressive CPU and may not be overtaken until Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake processor hits the market in late 2021. From the time it was released to the official score.

