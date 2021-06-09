Senate passes bill to boost US science and technology innovation to counter China





The US Senate has overwhelmingly approved a wide range of legislation to empower countries to compete with China’s technology.

The Senate passed a bill on Tuesday with a 68-32 vote aimed at expanding US semiconductor production and facilitating the development of artificial intelligence and other technologies.

This move is one of the few bipartisan sentiments in an era of division of the US Parliament, which is tightly controlled by fellow Democrats of President Joe Biden.

Under the bill, nearly $ 190 billion will be allocated to prepare for strengthening US technology and research, and an additional $ 54 billion will be allocated to increase production and research in semiconductors and telecommunications equipment in the United States. Become.

Upon passing the House of Representatives, a bill called the Innovation and Competition Law will be sent to the White House, where Biden will sign the law.

Mr Biden said he was encouraged by the passage of the bill in the Senate. We are in the race to win the 21st century and the starter pistol has disappeared.

There is no risk of lagging behind as other countries continue to invest in their own R & D. The United States must maintain its position as the most innovative and productive country on the planet.

The anti-China clause prohibits the social media app TikTok from being downloaded to government devices, or blocks the purchase of drones manufactured and sold by companies allegedly supported by the Chinese government. there is.

Diplomats and Taiwanese troops can also raise national flags and wear uniforms while in the United States for public affairs. In addition, it will impose widespread new compulsory sanctions on Chinese entities allegedly involved in US cyberattacks and theft of US intellectual property from US companies.

Senate leader Chuck Schumer, co-sponsor of the bill, warned of the disastrous consequences of failing to fund research to catch up with China.

“If we do nothing, our era as a dominant superpower may end. We are not intended to end such an era. It does not mean that the United States will become a neutral power in this century. “

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the funding could build 7-10 new US semiconductor plants.

Many U.S. companies have also praised the bill, including General Motors, which “is an important step in addressing the semiconductor shortage that continues to affect U.S. car manufacturing. Represents. “

The United States and China are increasingly at odds with a series of issues, including alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong, and China’s claim of sovereignty over Chinese Taipei and most of the South China Sea. Coronavirus.

China wanted to improve relations under Biden, who succeeded Donald Trump in January, but the new administration has shown no sign of withdrawing its hard-line policy towards China.

