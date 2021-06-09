The artwork for the new Halo Infinite campaign provides clues to a single-player story





The 2022 Xbox Series X title physical calendar reveals some previously unseen Halo Infinite concept art. I will release it.

As expected, the concept art on the Halo Infinite 2022 calendar found by Twitter user Shinobi602 is just gorgeous. All of its typical Halo, including shots of the Master Chief fighting a horde of Brute and artwork depicting installation 07 (also known as Zeta Halo), which acts as a setting for Halo Infinite. It is a charge.

However, perhaps the most interesting artwork shows the convoy of Brute Chopper, the iconic enemy vehicle that debuted on Halo 3. The game is a much more free design.

# HaloInfinite’s new calendar reveals artwork you’ve never seen before Link: https://t.co/FM6JmYoZKr pic.twitter.com/T6JWC7V3jFJune 8, 2021

The Halo Infinite merchandise train has already left the station, even though it’s not yet on sale (not to mention the specific release date). Long-sleeved T-shirts and jackets can be purchased from the game’s official Microsoft store. There was even a limited edition Pringles-More Burger-made to promote the Xbox shooter scheduled for March.

So far, the promotional side of Halo Infinite is pretty complicated. Last year’s debut gameplay showcase showed graphic quality far below the expectations of the Xbox Series X released at that time, which may not have been what developer 343 Industries had hoped for.

Nonetheless, Halo Infinite is very likely to come back in the Xboxs E3 2021 presentation, but it’s still unclear if it will win. Hopefully, 343 Industries will take the feedback seriously and provide a Halo experience that deserves the Bungies original run in the iconic series.

