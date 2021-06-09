Time-lapse astrophotography added with Google camera update





The latest Pixel Feature Drop is packed with many new features such as time-lapse astrophotography, locked folders for Google Photos and much more. The June update was already released for Pixel smartphones, but many of the announced features weren’t included in the new software. It turns out that some of them are provided through standalone app updates. The latest update to Google Camera offers time-lapse astrophotography, one of the new features announced by Google.

Google Camera 8.2.400 now supports time-lapse astrophotography

Google Camera 8.2.400 is available on the Play Store. If you install the latest version,[詳細設定]([設定]>> >>[詳細]) New[天体写真のタイム ラプスを有効にする]The options are displayed. When this is turned on, you can shoot time-lapse movies in astrophotography mode as well as still images. The description warns that such shots will occupy more mobile phone storage.

“Export photos and timelapse. Use more storage space,” says the description. In addition, Google also recommends “wait at least 2.5 minutes to capture time-lapse in addition to photos” in astrophotography mode (via). This tip will appear in the Astrophotography section of the Nightscape mode settings.

Once you’ve captured the shot, you can tap the preview gallery button in the lower right corner to view it. The still image is displayed first, and then the time-lapse movie is displayed. Please note that time-lapse astrophotography is only available on Pixel 4 and above.

Locked folder feature is not live yet

Last week’s latest version of the Pixel Tips app’s APK decomposition revealed two camera-related features. A locked folder for time-lapse astrophotography and Google Photos. Google announced both features earlier this week as part of its latest Pixel Feature Drop. However, the former is currently rolled out with the latest update for Google Camera, but the locked folder feature hasn’t been exposed yet.

This option is available in the upper right corner of the camera’s viewfinder. You can choose where to save your content, such as an unlocked photo gallery or a locked folder in Google Photos. A separate update of the Google Photos app may enable this feature on your Google Camera.

Still, if you’re looking forward to shooting time-lapse video in Pixel’s astrophotography mode, you can do that now. Check the Play Store for updates to the Google Camera app. The latest updates are not yet widely available, so you may have to wait a few more days. We look forward to receiving other promised features of the latest Pixel Feature Drop in the coming days. According to Google, it can take up to two weeks for all features to be fully available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos