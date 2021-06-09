Digital technology is a key driver of an aggressive NPD strategy, Yili said.





Yili recently announced what is called Innovation Trilogy, emphasizing that it will focus more on digital transformation, integrate resources to build innovation systems, and drive product innovation through technological research and development.

Along with this, according to Dr. Yun Zanyou, vice president of the Iri Group, digital technology will be applied to all internal procedures and operations from breeding to product consumption in order to build a truly future-oriented digital organization. ing.

[One major area of focus is] Digitally enhance innovative products, such as the online sensational Yilis NOC (Nature Of Cheerfulness) ice cream [and] Dr. Yun told Food Navigator-Asia.

[In creating this], We performed an intelligent semantic analysis based on public opinion data and found that consumers were discussing more about ice cream crusts and carrot flavors were appreciated. ..

[These results led us to] We sold soft crusts, optimized the production and distribution of carrot flavors, and led to increased sales.

As a result of this innovation, NOC Ice Cream received the Best Ice Cream Award at the 2020 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Yili will continue to drive aggressive product innovation in 2020, with multiple types in different categories with different features, from major brand Ambrosial cheese bubble yogurt to Xinhuo anti-diabetic milk powder to milk-based sparkling water. The product has been released. Minerals, high-protein vegetable milk, etc.

[We have] We are also making several innovative breakthroughs through technological research and development to provide consumers with new experiences. [many of which] According to Dr. Yun, it was launched in 2020 alone.

Our commitment is no innovation, no future, and [as testament to this]As of the end of 2019, Yili’s global patent and invention applications ranked third among the top 10 dairy companies worldwide.

Dr. Yun also emphasized that digitization of the entire supply chain is an important part of Iris’ growth and innovation strategy, where artificial intelligence (AI) plays an important role.

We are implementing a digital transformation strategy very quickly to deeply integrate AI in all upstream, middle and downstream reach. [our] An industrial supply chain, he said.

At the top, Yili introduced a video surveillance AI recognition system. [monitor] The milk quality control process and analysis of dairy cow data provide the best feed for dairy cows. In the middle sector, we are building production-efficient smart factories to digitize our supply chain, and at the low end, we have an end-to-end big data-based intelligence insights platform. [also] Based on AI.

In the latter, Yili established a big data radar. It captures new consumer needs and trends through natural language processing (NIP), predicts flavor and nutritional function of popular products, and tracks feedback from different people in different regions in real time. [at present, there are over] 840 million consumer data on this platform.

Scientific research and development

Yili needs to go back to the basics from a scientific research perspective that goes beyond the focus on high-tech digital technology, coupled with the growing awareness of lactose intolerance in China and the public movement of local consumers to increase milk consumption. was.

It is widely believed in the scientific community that 80% of adults in Asia are deficient in lactase, resulting in lactose intolerance and causing problems such as diarrhea and bloating after ingesting dairy products. [this] Dr. Yun says that in Asia it significantly impedes the intake of milk and dairy products.

After thousands of intestinal mock tests, Yili developed LHT (Lactose Hydrolysis Technology). It is a technique that breaks down lactose into galactose and glucose, solving the problems caused by lactose intolerance.

This technology is being used to solve the lactose intolerance that affects people in Asia and to develop Shuhua lactose-free milk, which allows all consumers to enjoy milk.

Trends in Southeast Asia

Although China is its base, Yili has been aggressively pursuing Southeast Asia as a growth market in recent years, relying on rapid R & D and portfolio diversification to conquer the region.

One of the most famous brands in Southeast Asia is Cremo, which is sold in 13 countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

In Thailand, Yili is focusing on strengthening Cremo’s innovative R & D, resulting in a rapid year-on-year increase in annual sales, Dr. Yun said.

In addition, in Indonesia, more than 20 Joyday ice creams are deployed in more than 40 cities in 22 states and exported to Singapore, Thailand and Myanmar.

Yili has also just completed the construction of its Indonesian plant and plans to establish a dual center in Southeast Asia with its Thai site and this new facility.

Established dual centers in Thailand and Indonesia [will help us] He said he would further improve local service and response in the Southeast Asian market.

Yili’s digital technology and concepts will also be injected into the Indonesian factory to create new models. [all] overseas factory [moving forward]..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos