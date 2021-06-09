AI systems are better than humans in designing microchip floor plans





The success or failure of a microchip design depends heavily on a procedure called floor planning and placement. These steps determine where the memory and logic elements are located on the chip. Second, location has a significant impact on whether the finished chip design can meet operating requirements such as processing speed and power efficiency. So far, floor planning tasks in particular have overturned all attempts at automation. Therefore, skilled human engineers perform repetitive and painstaking tasks over weeks and months. However, in a Nature paper, a Google researcher (Mirhoseini et al.1) reports a machine learning approach that enables a good chip floor plan in hours.

Modern chips are a miracle of technology and economy, with billions of transistors placed and interconnected on fingernail-sized pieces of silicon. Each chip can contain tens of millions of logic gates, called standard cells, and thousands of memory blocks, called macroblocks or macros. Cells and macroblocks are interconnected by tens of kilometers of wiring to achieve the designed functionality. Given this extraordinary complexity, the chip design process itself is another miracle, and the efforts of engineers to reduce it with the help of specialized software tools.

The location of cells and macroblocks in the chip is important for design results. Their placement determines the distance that the wires need to straddle, which affects the successful routing of wiring between components and the speed at which signals can be transmitted between logic gates. Chip placement optimization has been extensively studied for at least 60 years 2,3. Innovative techniques in the mathematical field of application optimization, such as the method known as Simulated Annealing 4, have been motivated by chip placement challenges.

Macroblocks can be thousands or millions of times larger than standard cells, making it very difficult to place cells and blocks at the same time. Therefore, modern chip design methods place macroblocks first. In other words, it’s a floor plan step. The standard cells are then placed in the remaining layout area. Just placing the macroblock is very complicated. Mirhoseini et al. The number of possible macroblock configurations (state spaces) in the floor plan problem solved in their study is estimated to be about 102,500. By comparison, the state space of black and white stones used in board game Go is only 10360.

A viable floor plan solution must leave an empty area on the chip to accomplish all the steps that follow: standard cell placement, wiring routing, and maximizing chip processing speed. However, the logic circuit optimizations specific to these steps can increase the total area occupied by standard cells by more than 15%. Therefore, human engineers need to iteratively adjust the placement of macroblocks as logic circuit designs evolve. Each of these iterations is performed manually and can take days or weeks.

The computer industry is famous for being driven by Moore’s Law. The number of components per chip almost doubles every two years. This progress is equivalent to an increase in the number of components on the chip by about 1% per week. Therefore, failure to automate floor plans creates problems because it limits the number of solutions that can be investigated within the chip development schedule, as well as the associated time costs.

But on April 22, 2020, everything changed. That day, Mirhoseini et al. Submitted a preprint 5 of the current treatise to the online arXiv repository. It states that within 6 hours, our method can produce superhuman or comparable arrangements, which means that this method can surpass humans in a surprisingly short period of time. Within days, a number of semiconductor design companies, design tool vendors, and academic research groups have begun efforts to understand and reproduce the results.

Mirhoseini and colleagues have trained a machine learning agent that can successfully place macroblocks one by one in a chip layout. This agent has a brain-inspired architecture known as a deep neural network and is trained using a paradigm called reinforcement learning. At any step of the floor plan, the trained agent evaluates the state of the chip under development, including the partial floor plan built so far, and applies the learned strategies to the optimal action, That is, identify where to place the next macro. block.

The technical details of this approach (such as how to represent chip design and partial floor planning solutions) were developed with the comprehensive goal of finding a common and migratable solution to macro placement problems. It was. In other words, trained agents should succeed even in the face of never-before-seen chip designs drawn from a wide range of applications and markets. The authors report that if the agent is pre-trained with a set of 10,000 chip floor plans, it has already been quite successful when used in one-shot mode with the new design. Agents can create better floor plans for existing chips than floor plans developed by human experts. Moreover, the agent’s solution is very different from that of a trained human expert (Figure 1).

Figure 1 | Human-designed microchip floor plans are different from those created by machine learning systems. In the early stages of microchip design, floorplan the placement of memory components called macroblocks on an empty layout canvas. Floor plans are very complex due to the huge number of macroblock configurations that can require multiple iterations as logic circuit designs evolve. Each iteration is manually created by a human engineer over days or weeks. a, This floor plan for this chip (Ariane RISC-V Processor 8) is considered excellent by human designers. The 37 macroblocks are well-aligned and packed with rows and columns, leaving a tidy area for arranging other components. b, Mirhoseini et al.1 reports a machine learning agent that designs floor plans that are better than human-designed ones in just a few hours. The deployment generated by this agent is another implementation of the Ariane processor and is very different from the one shown in a. (Image of b is excerpted from Extended Data Figure 4 of Article 1)

Arthur C. Clarke is notorious for noting that any sufficiently advanced technique is indistinguishable from magic. To long-time practitioners in the field of chip design and design automation, the results of Mirhoseini and his colleagues may actually look magical. Over the past year, experts around the world have asked questions such as: How can the agent first efficiently deploy each macroblock so that the selected deployment is used in the final manufactured chip design?

The author reports that the agent arranges macroblocks in descending order of size. This means that the block can be placed next without having to connect (physically or functionally) with the previously placed block. If the blocks are the same size, the agent’s next block selection reflects the cluster growth method 7 selection that was previously developed to automate floor plan design but was abandoned decades ago. It’s interesting to see that the author uses extensive computation and deep learning to reveal that chip designers have gone the wrong way of giving up sequential and cluster growth methods.

Another well-discussed question is how to choose an agent for macroblock placement to survive subsequent steps in the chip design process. As mentioned earlier, human engineers need to iteratively adjust their floor plans as logic circuit designs evolve. The trained agent macroblock placement somehow avoids such mines in the design process, timing (guaranteeing that the signal generated by the chip arrives at the destination on time) and between the components. Achieve superhuman results in terms of wiring feasibility and efficiency. In addition, Mirhoseini and colleagues use simple metrics as a proxy for key parameters in chip design and work surprisingly well. It will be interesting to understand why these proxies are so successful. From this point of view, the author’s intention to make the code available is invaluable.

The development of fast and inexpensive automated chip design methods that are superior to current approaches will help maintain Moore’s Law trajectory in chip technology. In fact, for technology leaders and decision makers in the chip industry, the most important finding in Milho Seini’s and colleagues’ papers may be that the author’s floorplan solution is incorporated into the chip design of Google’s next-generation artificial intelligence processor. Hmm. This means that this solution is powerful enough to print millions of copies on expensive state-of-the-art silicon wafers. Therefore, we can expect the semiconductor industry to double its interest in replicating the author’s work and seek to host similar applications throughout the chip design process.

