Polaroid launches instant camera and film inspired by Keith Haring





Polaroid featured a Polaroid Now camera and an i-Type instant film decorated with Haring’s famous motifs for an exclusive collaboration with the Keith Haring Foundation.

Following numerous collaborations with Teva, Lacoste, Disney + Mandalorians and others, Polaroid said the latest partnership was inspired by the “sharing spirit of democratic creativity” to make his work more accessible. He states that he will commemorate the long-term effects of Herring. According to the release.

Keith Haring and Polaroid have praised each other’s work since the heyday of New York in the 1980s, “Polaroid CMO Marta Martinez said in a statement.” Partnering with the Keith Haring Foundation means It’s so natural to us that it’s as if we’re back home. We’re so proud to keep Keith’s legacy alive, so we’re in this collection of Polaroid products for him. I approached it as another love letter to a wonderful work.

The limited edition Polaroid Now i-Type Instant Camera provides a contemporary representation of the retro OneStep camera used by late artists in the 1970s, with fine-tuned flash and two-lens autofocus for image sharpness. Is maximized. Herring’s iconic black-and-white illustration wraps around the back of the camera, and a bright red background hosts a simple co-branding element on the front.

In addition, the collaboration includes instant analog color i-Type film featuring the brand’s classic square frame and herring embossed borders. Each film pack is compatible with Polaroid Now, Lab and OneStep cameras and contains 8 frames featuring 12 unique designs.

This collection can be purchased from the Polaroid web store. Instant cameras cost $ 119.99, film packs cost $ 17.99, and the Polaroid Now Keith Herring Edition Starter Set, which includes the camera and three film packs, costs $ 169.99.

In another art update, Sterling Ruby, Michèle Lamy and several other creators are preparing to showcase their art objects at OFFSITE.STUDIO’s “SIZED” exhibition in Los Angeles.

