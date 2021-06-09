It took a while, but Albion Online finally hits the Google Play store





2021/04/22

Albion Online comes from many people who worked for EVE Online, so it’s also a sandbox MMO, offering a fantasy theme, as you can see in the picture above. It was promised that Android and iOS versions would be created when the game was crowdfunded through the Founder Pack. The Android APK has been available since 2017, but there is no iOS version yet. Now, as of today, Sandbox Interactive has announced that MMOs will be officially released on Android and iOS this summer.

You can watch the latest update video of Albion Online above. The mobile version provides exactly the same experience as the PC release, so you can expect this content to be included in the mobile version released this summer. Of course, if you want to check something, you can always sideload the APK that the developer offers on your website.

So today’s announcement is about being able to pre-register for Albion Online on the Google Play Store. This means that when the game is released in the store this summer, people will no longer have to sideload the APK. Players who choose to pre-register will earn cross-play rewards, but they will need to log in to the game on their PC and mobile to get this item back.

It’s clear that the mobile version of Albion Online will be officially released this summer, but no specific date is provided. Of course, performance is a concern. Especially if the current APK is rattling like a madman. That’s why we expect the official mobile launch this summer to include performance fixes. Until then, pre-register from the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page. You’ll be notified each time a game is released on the Play Store later this year.

Albion Online will officially move to mobile on June 9th

You can watch the latest video from the Albion Online team above. This is the announcement of the upcoming mobile launch. Sure, APK sideloading has been an option for Android users for many years, but on June 9th, the game will be officially available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

I’m a little worried that the currently available APKs will slow down due to performance issues, but at least I can log in and handle many of the game’s day-to-day tasks. This mobile experience is on the same global server as all other platforms, so you can resume where you left off while joining a friend, regardless of your friend’s platform.

If you happen to log in to the mobile (when available) and PC versions, you’ll earn rewards such as unique mount skins and Tomes worth 100,000 fame.

So you have it. Albion Online will be released on the Play Store a week later on June 9th. If you want to be notified of the day, pre-register from the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.

Albion Online is now available on the Google Play Store

Sandbox Interactive has officially released the popular sandbox MMO Albion Online on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The title seems to perform much better than it was a year or two ago, as the game no longer needs to be sideloaded to Android. Even in town, rugs are less of an issue than they used to be. This is a good thing. Well, this is a big game and in total occupies 4.11GB in my ROG 5. Cross-platform play will be supported soon, but PvP on a small screen is not recommended. At least the player is on the go You can easily collect mats with.

As expected, this is the same free-to-play release as on a PC, and the game includes an in-app purchase of up to $ 129.99 per item. Like EVE Online, it doesn’t require any investment, but it does help. As a result, there is an optional subscription of $ 11.95 per month, which provides additional benefits to subscribers.

If you’ve been waiting for Albion Online to appear in the Play Store, now’s your chance. You can get the installation from the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.

