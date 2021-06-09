For master collections on your PC, you need to enter the resolution in the Steam properties





It’s been a while since I’ve seen Ryu Hayabusa actually in action, so there was a hype about the Ninja Ryukenden: Master Collection before it went on sale. Unfortunately, the PC version of this game isn’t igniting the world. The platform supports 1080p / 60 FPS and 4K / 60 FPS, but there is no higher frame rate option.

However, the situation is even worse, according to the game’s updated Steam list. The PC only supports 720p, 1080p, and 4K resolutions. To set the output resolution, you need to open the game properties in the Steam library and enter 720p, 1080p, or 4k in the Launch Options field. There doesn’t seem to be a way to do this in-game.

Unfortunately, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja haven’t revealed if such an option is on the card. The PC port issue is nothing new to the studio. Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition was launched with a myriad of problems, from poor performance to missing keyboard and mouse input icons on the screen. The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will be released tomorrow on Xbox One, PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, so let’s take a look at the console performance.

