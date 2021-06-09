2022 Oculus headset reports to have new lenses





Android Central says it saw a note from Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that Facebook and Sony ordered large quantities of new, more expensive VR lenses for 2022.

Kuo is an analyst at TF International Securities, primarily known for predicting Apple products and what’s going on over a year. Apple Track is 77% accurate.

Facebook announces current lens design in late 2017

Facebook last shipped a new lens design with the launch of the Oculus Go (now obsolete) in May 2018. The same “Super Libra G” lens was used in the Quest and Rift S and continues to be used in the Quest 2.

The PlayStation VR headset was launched in late 2016 and has been on display at trade conferences since 2014. So the new lens isn’t surprising at all.

HTC recently introduced a new wide-field lens with the Vive Focus 3 and Vive Pro 2.

The field of view of the current VR lens is about 100 degrees. With the new lens, Facebook and Sony may be able to magnify the field of view, the clear area, or both. At Instagram AMA in March, Facebook’s vice president of AR / VR Andrew Bosworth said he likes higher-view ideas. He argued that it was more influential than a broader perspective.

Under the Android Central heading, the 2022 Oculus headset is named “Oculus Quest 3”, but the article points out that the source doesn’t really claim that. In a public Q & A session in April, Bosworth said Quest 3 “doesn’t exist yet” and claimed that “Quest 2 will be on the market for some time.”

However, in the same April Q & A session, Bosworth discussed the idea of ​​”Quest Pro” and suggested that it might add new features but wouldn’t launch in 2021. Unlike Sony, Facebook May be planning to introduce a new lens to the Pro model, Facebook should also include a mobile processor and battery. As costs go down over time, these lenses could be brought into mainstream Quest 3, but of course that’s just our guess based on Kuo’s claims and Bosworth’s remarks.

