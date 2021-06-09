No need for FaceTime FOMO anymore: How to use iPhone apps on Android or Windows





With iOS 15, you can join FaceTime calls from your iPhone, Android, or Windows device.

Android and Windows users have a reason to celebrate. Soon, you’ll be able to join FaceTime calls with friends who have an iPhone. Apple unveiled the news at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, along with many other updates to iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS.

FaceTime will look and work more like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, with several upgrades to the upcoming iOS 15 operating system, including a participant grid view and the ability to schedule calls. The new OS also brings spatial audio to FaceTime, making people’s voices sound like they’re coming from their position on the screen, giving them a more natural feel. But perhaps the most exciting thing is to allow access to non-Apple devices. At least if you are using a web browser.

iOS 15 is generally released in the fall. (To download the developer beta now, view it here.) Downloading the new operating system allows you to join FaceTime calls regardless of the device you’re using.

How to join a FaceTime call from your Android or Windows device

Android and Windows users can join FaceTime calls from their browser if they have the link.

If you’re using an Android or Windows device and have friends and family with an Apple device, you can send a link to your FaceTime call through text, email, WhatsApp, or a calendar invitation. Once you get the link, just click it and it will open in your browser. From there you can join the call. that’s it!

One caveat to this update: You need an Apple device and an Apple account to schedule or initiate FaceTime calls. You can then create a shareable link to invite other users. Other users can join from the browser on their Android or Windows device. You don’t need an Apple account. However, these participants will not be able to join the call until they are approved by the configured Apple user.

Apple told WWDC that FaceTime calls are always encrypted end-to-end, even on the web.

For more information, check out these FaceTime tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know about iOS 15.

