Apple Maps will be significantly redesigned in iOS 15





Apple This article is part of an Apple Event that covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

At the WWDC 2021 developer conference on Monday, Apple announced that the map app will be repainted with iOS 15 to make native navigation apps a new AR feature that is more competitive with Google’s services.

At the heart of Apple Maps is the map itself, where San Francisco’s Koito Tower, Ferry Building, and Golden Gate Bridge are now being demonstrated during the WWDC21 presentation with richer elevation data, road colors, rich labels, and 3D lands. The mark is included. At night, the 3D buildings on the map feature moonlit glow, which is less functional but looks very cool.

When it’s time to get out on the road, users can see more detailed roads with lane markers, special lanes (turning lanes, bicycle lanes, bus / taxi lanes, etc.). Highway and road data is also displayed in 3D, allowing you to see complex elevated roads and overlapping interchanges in 3D while driving. It also seems that Apple Maps is running smoother and is better able to take advantage of Apple’s high frame rate devices.

Playing: Watch this: Apple Maps turns into 3D on iOS 15

2:46

Apple believes that more detailed map data will help drivers know which lanes they need to enter faster, improving safety and traffic.

Beyond the car, Apple Maps also adds new features that make it easier to travel on foot or by public transport. Users can pin nearby public transport stop and station information to their iPhone or Apple Watch device and receive automatic updates and notifications as they board and approach the station.

Apple

A new augmented reality feature allows users to scan nearby buildings in the area with the iPhone’s camera to pinpoint their exact location and determine a more accurate gait direction. This is also visible in augmented reality. This new feature is similar in functionality and format to the Google Maps Live View AR feature, which Google began public testing in 2019 and is still under development.

New AR mapping and navigation features will be introduced on iOS devices, probably with the release of iOS 15 scheduled for September. Rich 3D map data will be added to CarPlay’s in-vehicle user interface later this year.

Sit in the driver’s seat and get the latest car news and reviews to your inbox twice a week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos