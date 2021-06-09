Concerns about Siri’s antitrust law raised by the EU with competitors





European Union competition officials say companies have expressed concern about Siri’s antitrust and have raised similar issues with Alexa and the Google Assistant. This statement was made after hearing from more than 200 companies a year.

Marguerite Vestager, head of the competition, said there were four concerns …

Reuters reported.

EU antitrust observers have raised concerns that respondents are concerned that certain exclusivity and tying practices associated with voice assistants, such as smart device manufacturers, will not allow them to install a second voice assistant on their devices. Said.

The second concern was about voice assistant providers that promote their or third-party services through device default settings and limit their rivals.

The third concern focused on the large amount of data available to voice assistant and smart device providers, and the fourth concern was the lack of interoperability between devices.

Now that the committee has heard from the company, the next step is to understand the consumer’s opinion.

“From the preliminary results announced today, our concerns seem to be shared by many players,” said Vestager. [adding that] It is premature to determine whether the investigation will lead to a proceeding against the company, which will be decided after a 12-week public consultation ending September 1 and a final report in the first half of 2022.

This is one of the most unusual charges against Apple for all antitrust violations. It is common for different voice assistants to compete with each other and for smart home devices to be controlled by multiple voice assistants. Indeed, for devices that are compatible with either HomeKit or Siri shortcuts, you can’t imagine a device that Alexa and the Google Assistant can’t control.

At the time of this writing, Apple wasn’t responding to requests for comment, but Amazon states that the market isn’t lacking in competition.

“There is more than one winner, and it shouldn’t be. Alexa is now compatible with over 140,000 smart home products, making it easy for device makers to integrate Alexa directly into their products.” Said a spokeswoman.

Amazon also said it has signed with 80 companies for the Voice Interoperability Initiative, which allows customers to access multiple voice services on their devices.

Apple announced at WWDC that Siri will be the first to support third-party devices such as smart thermostats. Many have expressed their desire to include Sonos speakers.

