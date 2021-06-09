Google Exits Augmented Reality Measure App





The final version of Google’s major app. Measure the door! Measure the table! Measure things.

Google

Volume measurement and some settings.

Google

Another day, another dead Google product. This time, the augmented reality application “Major” will be released for grazing.

As Android Police first discovered, the Android app will no longer be available in the Play Store search and a new message will appear in the description of the direct link to the list: “This app is no longer supported and will not be updated. This previously installed app will continue to work on compatible devices. “

The measurement was pretty clean. This app used a smartphone to measure real objects through the magic of augmented reality. AR keeps track of real objects in order to accurately place virtual items in the camera feed. If the tracking is good enough, the app can convert that data into a fairly reasonable distance estimate. Measurements were never sufficient for applications such as fine carpentry. We found that short measurements were accurate to within 0.5 inches and long measurements were off by a few inches. In addition, this app was very useful for measuring large objects such as electric poles, which are quite difficult with tape measures.

Advertising

Show the story of Google killing a product The Measure app started running on another dead Google product: Project Tango equipped a smartphone with a dedicated sensor, enabling early portable augmented reality on development devices in 2014, commercial Device Lenovo Phab 2 Pro 2016. In 2018, Measure appeared on a regular Android smartphone with no additional sensors. Google’s ARCore Augmented Reality Toolkit did all the tracking through the camera hardware. Major is a great idea, and Apple released a similar app for the iPhone in 2018.

As long as the underlying framework that powers itARCore still exists, the end of the major is not a big deal. ARCore handles augmented reality tracking, detection, and measurements, and the measurement app simply displays all that information in an easy-to-use user interface. There are many alternative ARCore measurement apps on the Play Store, all using the same toolkit, so tracking and accuracy should all be about the same. In most cases, all you have to do is select your preferred UI. Some apps are straightedge style, while others focus on creating floor plans.

Even before Google pulled the app, majors weren’t a great option compared to third-party alternatives. The app has dropped to 2.9 stars on the Play Store, with many users citing bugs and freezes. It doesn’t sound like the app is kept up to date. The two third-party apps linked above are floating around the star 4.5.

Google continues to use ARCorein products such as Google Maps, Google Search, and Google Lens. In addition, Google I / O 2021 adds some new updates and APIs to ARCore, so the underlying framework seems to continue to exist.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos