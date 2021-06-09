New features in the iPhone Health app give doctors easy access to data





People with smartphones and wearable devices read all the details from the app, from heart rate to sleep patterns, and regularly appear in the doctor’s office. With the new iOS 15 update this fall, some iPhone users will be able to send data directly from the health app to their doctor’s electronic medical record system.

Libo Wang, a cardiovascular fellow at the University of Utah School of Medicine, who studies wearables, said this type of integration could help patients share information with their doctors. The current workflow is a bit tedious, patients need to email the pdf, and clinicians need to manually upload the file to create a permanent record in official electronic medical records, he said. Said in an email to The Verge.

Since 2018, Apple has made it possible to add records from dozens of clinics and hospitals to the health app.

The new integration will work with six electronic medical record companies in the United States. This includes Cerner, which controls about a quarter of the market, and five small groups. Apple says it may add more. Physicians who use these company records can open shared data in the patient’s health records. The dashboard opens directly in the record as a web view. It doesn’t take the provider to another external app. According to Apple, the designs are similar in each of the six companies’ records.

Health app data is not transferred directly to electronic health records. Doctors can see the window where the data is displayed, but the information is not permanently added to the record. If an iPhone user decides to stop sharing their health data, nothing will remain in their health record. This system is built using a framework called SMART on FHIR. This is an open interface for third-party applications that work within electronic medical records. Any group can use the platform to create apps.

For physicians, especially cardiologists, direct access to iPhone data in health records can help make the information more meaningful, Wang said. In one 2020 study, when doctors looked directly at a user’s heart rate visual strip generated by the Apple Watch, they flagd more cases of abnormal heart rate rhythms than the Watches algorithm flagged. I found that I was able to do it. If the rhythm strip is shared directly with other doctors, they may be able to identify relevant patterns.

However, the downside is the possibility of information overload, Wang said. The more data you have, the better. Especially if the doctor doesn’t trust the accuracy. Data collected by wearables and smartphones may seem useful to patients, but it is still completely unclear whether they will actually help people feel better or provide better care. It’s not clear, he said.

Cerner, one of the electronic medical record companies that participated in the initial deployment, was able to test Apple’s new features in an on-site clinic for employees. Sam Lambson, vice president of interoperability at the company, said it was helpful to have a way to securely view and share this information in a clinical context.

Patients are increasingly bringing health data from their personal devices to healthcare institutions, and Cerner is focusing on incorporating it into the system beyond the new Apple program, Lambson said. .. One of the benefits of the Apple system is that it’s easy for doctors to use, said Jessica Oveys, director of product management at Cerner.

I think the key is certainly to empower the patient, give them a sense of security at the center, and make it easier to share. But it’s also about actually presenting the data in a way that is practical and relevant to the clinician, she said.

