Grand Theft Auto Fan Discovers New GTA 5 Map





Grand Theft Auto fans seem to have discovered a new GTA 5 map. A few weeks ago, the GTA 6 map was probably leaked online. This leak hasn’t been validated or disabled yet, but a few weeks later I found another leak map, this time in GTA 5. The GTA 5 Beta Map shows what the GTA 5 Map looked like at some point during development before the final decision.

At the time of publication, it’s not 100% clear if this is the first time the map has been published online, but it’s the first time many hardcore Grand Theft Auto fans have seen it. As you can see from the figure below, this looks like the final version of the map, but when this particular map was created, the airport and dock sections were clearly ongoing work.

I think you’ve found a new #GTAV beta map .. at least I haven’t seen it discussed before … airports and docks are almost in transition at this point.

— Pariah87 (@ pariah87) June 6, 2021

In a reply to the tweet above, some point out that this is a (more or less) previously discovered debug map, but this isn’t entirely true. In that version of the game map, the airport and dock had a completely different interpretation.

That said, for now, take all of this in a grain of salt. Rockstar Games can shatter doubts and speculation with official comments, but don’t expect it to be possible. If so, update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more information on Grand Theft Auto V as well as Grand Theft Auto VI, click here or take a look at the related links dropped just below.

As always, leave one or two comments and let us know what you think. Alternatively, please contact me on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know from there.







