Facebook to release smartwatch next year





Facebook is already experimenting with neural wristband technology.

Facebook

The rumored smartwatch from Facebook could debut next summer. The Verge reported Wednesday that the social network will release a smartwatch with two cameras for taking pictures and videos, as well as health features such as a heart rate monitor.

According to The Verge, the first version of the smartwatch will be released in the summer of 2022. Prices are subject to change, but can reportedly cost around $ 400. According to the report, smartwatches support LTE connectivity and are available in colors such as white, black and gold.

Facebook declined to comment, but pointed out a tweet by Facebook’s vice president of AR and VR, Andrew Bosworth.

“We want AR glasses to be really useful. We are fully investing in technology to make that interaction more natural and intuitive,” Bosworth reports. Said in a tweet on Wednesday that answered. “This includes research into EMG, tactile, and adaptive interfaces that can be integrated into wrist-based form factors.”

“Research doesn’t always lead to product development,” Bosworth added, but said he would share more information when he was ready.

Facebook is publicly discussing its commitment to wrist-worn technology that can sense nerve signals and measure hand and finger gestures with tactile feedback. The company says it expects the technology to work with Facebook’s next AR smartglasses someday.

Earlier this year, The Information reported that Facebook was working on a smartwatch focused on messaging and health and fitness features.

