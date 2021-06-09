Matt James takes girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell to her favorite burger shop in North Carolina





Matt James introduces his girlfriend Rachel Carconel to some of his favorite local spots.

Former Batchelor Star recorded a turbulent day with Kirk Connell in Tuesday’s Instagram story and she went to North Carolina’s “best” burgers and french fries, char grill restaurant, ice cream shop and her first store. A hockey game at Raleigh’s PNC Arena.

Kirk Connell (24) also posted about the days he spent together in his Instagram story, captioning James (29)’s shot in front of the Burger Joint.

Kirk Connell reposted the shot when James later shared a photo of a couple enjoying ice cream, and when she showed Kirk Cornell half-closed while digging a snack, teasing, “LMAO @ mattjames919 You are wrong with this!”

Kirk Connell received James’ last rose at the end of the Batchelor season, but after a photo of Kirk Connell attending a pre-Civil War plantation-themed party resurfaced on social media in 2018. The duo is the media that revealed that they had disbanded at the After the Final Rose Special in March. She then apologized and said, “I’ve learned how to become an anti-racist and will continue to learn.”

However, following their public dissolution, James confirmed to PEOPLE in April that he was “pursuing” a relationship with the bachelor’s winner again.

“I said I was going to focus on my relationship with her, which means focusing on that,” he said at the time.

Last month, he said in a Pomp podcast that she and Season 25 contestants reunited after giving an “ultimatum.”

“She said,’If you do this job, let’s do it, but if you don’t, I’ll let you do it,'” he said. .. episode. “That’s all I really needed. It was the ultimatum I needed. It was great. Frankly, with the promise we made to each other that we would work on the relationship. did.”

He went on to say, “There was a rough part of our relationship. [and] We really broke up for a moment.We are back together [now]Everything we experienced, everything she experienced, she was with me. She remains positive. That’s one of the many things I love about her. “

