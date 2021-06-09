Walheim patch offers event and terrain fixes, snake changes





The Valheim team at Iron Gate AB has released a new update to the game. No, the update does not include any mention that the developer bought another horse. It also does not include another bullying in the Hearth and Home update. This is a real game patch with improvements. Walheim’s latest patch includes fixes for uplift terrain features, some event triggers, and a bit of relief from the grass snake’s timidity.

The Valheim patch fixes some issues that I noticed during the game. For one thing, after jumping, I remember laughing with a friend that the cape sometimes points to the sky. This interesting part of Early Access Junk has been fixed and the game is more realistic, but it may be a bit less interesting. This patch also allows you to close the building GUI by pressing the escape key that I’ve been dreaming about for a while. Resources such as flint and berries have changed timers, so spawning rates should be much better. No more looking for berries in the middle of the map.

This patch also modifies some in-game elements. First, hoehoehoe’s ability to “raise terrain” has been changed to “smooth and less sharp.” This is a welcome improvement, as we know it can be difficult to get a custom home to look right. Also, Water Serpents will no longer try to escape if their health drops after the Walheim patch. For those who are aiming for Serpent Scale Shields, hunting should go swimming more (I know).

Big event

The developers state that the Valheim patch fixes two events. More specifically, these were technically new events, but they were in-game. Basically, the bug didn’t trigger some random events. This includes the Furin Army and Wolf Hunting events. Neither event is entirely new, but most players will not have experienced it yet. Of course, I’m glad I didn’t have to fight the Fulings army while playing the game.

This patch contains some minor changes. First, the longship repair and build sounds have been fixed. Water no longer slips through the boat. For those with performance issues, developers have modified “some sound assets” to reduce RAM usage. Valheim is a swamp of optimization, so stability help is good news.

Visit the Steam page for the entire Valheim patch notes.

