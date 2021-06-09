Overwatch finally adds cross-play, with some restrictions





More than five years after its release, Blizzard’s hero shooter, Overwatch, will finally add cross-play support in the near future.

When Overwatch first launched in 2016, it’s not surprising that this feature wasn’t implemented in hero shooters, as cross-play between consoles was virtually unheard of. Since then, cross-play has become a popular and promising feature, with almost all major online multiplayer games supporting some features. After confirming that Blizzard is preparing for this feature, Overwatch seems to finally join the cross-play action.

The latest Overwatch developer update by Aaron Keller confirms that the game will soon be cross-play. Overwatch cross-play will be available on all platforms. The function is live. However, it’s important to note that when cross-play goes live, cross-progression isn’t included in the game, but Keller hinted that he was working on something.

Console Overwatch players who want to take advantage of the new cross-play features will need to create a Battle.Net account and link to the console. A special overwatch loot box will be released to players after this feature is released.

Overwatch fans may be excited about cross-play finally coming to the game, but there are some limitations to keep in mind. For Overwatch competitive play, PC and console players cannot play together. This means that we have a pool of competitive PS4, Switch, and Xbox One players, as well as a separate pool for PC players. However, in other game modes, you may have a mix of PC players and console players.

For example, Overwatch’s quick play mode allows you to match a player with all other OW players, regardless of the platform you’re using. Of course, players have the option to turn off cross-play at any time, which allows them to be paired only with players playing on the same system. The downside of this is that it doesn’t seem like you can turn off cross-play on certain platforms. So Xbox users who want to play with a PS4Overwatch player need to know that it can also match a PC player and that it can be an advantage thanks to the mouse and keyboard setup. There is.

Cross-play isn’t the only major change in Overwatch. With the release of Overwatch 2, the game will switch from the 6v6 setup used from the original game released in 2016 to the new 5v5 setup. We still don’t know how fans will react to these changes, but it will be clear in the coming months.

Overwatch has been released for PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.

