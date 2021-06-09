Mike Densmore joins UTA ​​marketing





Veteran Advertising Director Mike Densmore will join UTA Marketing, the brand consulting arm of the United Talent Agency, as the first person responsible for growth and innovation.

In its newly created role, Densemore is responsible for leading the agency’s new business efforts with branded customers around the world and expanding its relationships within the broader advertising industry. He is based in New York.

“Mike is highly respected in the marketing and branding industry and has earned an unparalleled reputation for leveraging entertainment and media to develop innovative and unique initiatives that appeal to consumers. “More and more,” Julian Jacobs announced a new position in Densmore. “As we expand our presence in New York and increase the global roster of top brand clients, Mike has become an irreplaceable asset for our team. I am very pleased to welcome him to UTA.

Founded in 2017 by Anderson and Jacobs, the division represents major global brands such as Delta Air Lines, General Mills, General Motors, Google, LinkedIn, Lyft, Petco and Piaggio. Recently, UTA Marketing has played an important role in campaigns such as LinkedIn’s #ConversationsForChange. Mediated a new feature film grant deal between Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY and Google. Above all, a new storytelling fellowship with the blacklist.

“I have long admired UTA and am excited to join the team of David and Julian. UTA, its clients and partners are not only at the center of culture, but often what’s next? We anticipate what will happen and make it happen, “Densmore added. “This is a very fulfilling and creative job, and we can’t wait to leverage the wide range of talent and resources of the entire agency to build incredible momentum on track.”

Prior to joining the UTA team, Densmore recently served as CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors, launching new partnerships with brands such as Hyatt, Diageo, YouTube Music and Saucony. Throughout his career, Densmore has led campaigns for Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, Google, Spotify, JetBlue, the NBA, Microsoft, Diageo, Budweiser and Heineken. In particular, while serving as Global Chief Growth Officer at Bartle Bogle Hegati (BBH), he led the House of Cards FU2016 campaign and won the 1st Integrated Grand Prix at Cannes Lions.

Densmore is also a member of the Board of Directors and chairs the Marketing, Technology and Financing Committee of Make-A-Wish International.

