Why Amazon Should Invest More Originally Than MGM’s Legacy Library





When Amazon’s $ 8.45 billion deal was announced, retired Jeff Bezos assured shareholders that the company was committed to “rethinking and developing MGM’s extensive catalog.” The libraries purchased by the company are heavily abused, including quite a few vintage titles and even new movies already licensed to rival streamers such as Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Paramount Plus. It is.

Potential remakes, spin-offs, TV shows, or many other old franchises and classic TV shows derived from things like MGM oldies such as “Legary Blonde,” “Pink Panther,” and “Rocky.” Forget it! In my opinion, most of the excitement of fascinating new series like HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” and “The Undoing” and Oscar winners like “Minari” and “Nomadland” Much more than what the retread must offer.

At breakfast last week, one of my fellow journalists and I were the top screenwriters, showrunners, and movies that could create a more spectacular original treasure trove of all the billions of dollars Amazon spends on MGM’s library. We were discussing how to assign to hire a producer. ..

Libraries are, of course, attractive to companies like Amazon that don’t have their own detailed catalogs. So, as a better way to compete with Netflix around the world, you can invite new subscribers and keep them on your streaming platform.

Chris Kirk, a financial consultant for Los Angeles-based business advisory firm 8020, said: In the meantime, content to keep subscribers there. … Always need a filler. “

Still, it can be argued that libraries like MGM aren’t as valuable as they were when they were trusted to waste hundreds of millions of dollars in license fees a year during the home video and DVD boom. Today, Kirk says giant media outlets like Disney are “rewinding” much of the content that was previously licensed to other companies. You will never see a Marvel piece available to your competitors.

“The value of the library has shifted from selling DVDs to streaming and subscribers,” Kirk says. “But if you haven’t reached the critical mass, you might have gotten the highest bid for your content license.”

