Grill, Suspended: 2022 BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe Bow Online





Few companies are as good at opening up a niche market as BMW. In recent years, they have introduced a sedan version of a coupe, a coupe version of an SUV, and almost everything in between. In 2022, the German brand will add the suffix “Gran Coupe” to its 4-series line, adding another branch to the family tree.

And yes-it will be displayed on that grill.

The new 2nd generation 4 Series Gran Coupe unfolds its step brothers’ controversial styling cues, 5.9 inches longer, 1 inch wider and 2.1 inches higher than last year’s car. The wheelbase is 1.8 inches longer than before, which is good news for occupant space, but the overall tread dimensions are slightly wider at both the front and rear.

Speaking of the rear, it is a thankful character that it is not a front-wheel drive car like the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The 255 hp 430i Gran Coupe will be shipped first, followed by the production of all-wheel drive 430i xDrive Gran Coupe and rear-wheel drive M440i Gran Coupe models.

Below the hood is a twin-power turbo 2.0L 4-cylinder engine or a 3.0L 6-cylinder engine. Note that the 6-cylinder M440i xDrive Gran Coupe adds the benefits of a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Overall, it produces 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, making it suitable for reaching highway speeds in just 4.4 seconds. The 4 banger is said to be suitable for 255 ponies and a 295 lb-ft twist. Choosing a transmission is easy. An 8-speed steptronic with a shift paddle attached to the steering wheel.

All types of M Sport options are available, including 4-pot front brakes and electronically controlled diff locks. BMW boasts a weight distribution of nearly 50/50 and a low center of gravity. This is something we look forward to seeing from Driving experts. As for the interior, the details of the 3 Series and 4 Series machines largely reflect those vehicles, so for more details, except for the Gran Coupe hatch opening.

BMW’s naming convention has long been meaningless. The last two digits of a particular car model have the least association with its engine displacement. In the first digit, the odd number represents a 4-door sedan and the even number represents a 2-door coupe, except when the even-numbered car, which indicates a 4-door machine based on the coupe, is named Gran Coupe. But it’s not a coupe because it has 4 doors.

Clear as a shram? Yes, we too. The BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe will be available later this summer. Canadian prices will be announced by that date.

