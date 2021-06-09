An explanation of San Andreas’ amazing family betrayal





The motivation for Big Smoke and Rider to turn on Carl Johnson and his brother Sweet set the story of San Andreas, the most interesting part of GTA.

The central story of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas comes after Carl Johnson returns to his hometown of Los Santos. He returned years after his mother was accidentally killed in a car shot and then buried. As soon as he returned, CJ returned to gangster life and Globe Street Street to help brother (and gang leader) Sweet and his friends Big Smoke and Rider return the gang to its original glory. Rejoin the family.

As players progress through GTA: San Andreas, they slowly return Grove Street to King of Los Santos. CJ and his crew restore Seville and Temple’s family after Karl loses loyalty while away. They also work with the Aztecs to help clear rival Ballas from the map. But as they accumulate more power through CJ’s achievements in GTA, San Andreas, Big Smoke, and Riders begin to keep that in mind.

All this culminated in a smoke and rider attacking the brothers, joining corrupt police officers Frank Tempenny and Eddie Pulaski, and several members of the Barras gang, driving away Karl and Sweet. I will. At this point, the player learns that Big Smoke and Ryder may have contributed to the death of his mother, creating an even bigger crack between his former friends.

San Andreas: Why Big Smoke and Riders Turned on CJ

The motivation for the rider to turn on two friends he has known since he was in elementary school is very simple. Riders have been frustrated by CJ since returning to Los Santos at Grand Theft Auto. He considers himself a genius and claims to be “too smart for school”, so he quickly overtakes Karl with the gang’s leadership structure. Is set. The second big smoke tells him that if he kills his brother, he can make more money and gain more power.

Big Smoke, on the other hand, needs a little more explanation. Prior to the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas event, Smoke wanted the suite to participate in his plan to hijack Los Santos through drug trafficking. However, Sweet refused to allow the Grove Street family to trade crack cocaine and thought it would divide the community, so Big Smoke formed an alliance with Barras. He then included both Los Santos Vagos and the Russian Mafia in the group, helping to build a criminal empire after the two brothers ran out of Los Santos.

The essential motivation for smoke is money and fame. At the moment of his death, he told Karl that everyone remembered his name and was “captured” in the pursuit of money and power. Even after everything happened, CJ made his former friend. It seems offensive to shoot. Of course, CJ was interrupted by Tempenny and set the final moment of the game, so that moment was fleeting.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is full of complex characters like Big Smoke. Fans were also able to see what the series that Rockstar Games has pushed more than ever in terms of realism and immersiveness will begin to look like. With Grand Theft Auto 6 appearing to be up close, it’s interesting to see what the development team can do next.

