Facebook plans its first smartwatch with two cameras next summer





Facebook has taken a fresh approach to its first smartwatch, but hasn’t officially confirmed it, but is currently planning to debut next summer. The Verge learned that the device has a display with two cameras that can be removed from the wrist to take photos and videos and can be shared with Facebook’s suite of apps, including Instagram.

The camera on the front of the watch’s display is primarily for video calls, while the 1080p autofocus camera on the back can be removed from the stainless steel frame on the wrist to capture footage. According to two people familiar with the project, Facebook is trying to develop accessories for other companies to attach camera hubs to backpacks and the like.

The idea is to encourage watch owners to use their watches the way smartphones are currently used. Some of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerbergs build more consumer devices to evade Apple and Google, the creators of two major mobile platform platforms that primarily control Facebook’s ability to reach people I am planning to do it.

This watch gives Facebook a way to get around Apple and Google

The device planned is Facebook’s first attempt to release wrist-only hardware, another area of ​​competition with Apple when the two tech giants are already at odds with each other. Apple has been proactive in positioning itself as a protector of privacy by limiting the types of data that apps such as Facebook can collect, but Facebook has been in scandals about handling user data for years. Has also been annoyed. This dynamics could bring Facebook a tough fight to convince people to buy Apple Watch competitors, especially planning to position the watch as a fitness device with a heart rate monitor. Because it is.

Facebook is working with a leading US wireless carrier to support LTE connectivity for watches. This means it works by pairing with your mobile phone and doesn’t need to be sold in stores. Watches are available in white, black and gold, and Facebook initially wants to sell in high-six-digit quantities. According to Counterpoint Research, this is only a small part of the overall smartwatch market.

Facebook plans to act as a key-input device for planned augmented reality glasses in future versions of this watch. Zuckerberg believes that one day it will be as ubiquitous as a mobile phone. The company plans to use technology acquired from CTRL-labs, a startup that has demonstrated armbands that can control a computer with wrist movements.

Facebook aims to release the first version of the watch in the summer of 2022, and has already been working on the second and third generations in the next few years. Employees have recently talked about raising the price of their devices to about $ 400, but prices are subject to change. That’s unlikely, but it’s possible that Facebook will throw away the watch altogether because the device hasn’t been mass-produced yet or even given a formal name.

Facebook’s track record of manufacturing hardware is uneven

Facebook’s track record in manufacturing hardware is uneven. HTC-powered phones in 2013 were a disaster, and sales of Oculus VR headsets and home portal video chat devices have yet to be revealed. In a recent interview, management said Oculus Quest 2 headset sales outperformed all previous Oculus headsets combined.

Facebook’s interest in developing smartwatches dates back at least a few years. We were considering acquiring Fitbit in 2019, before Google acquired a fitness wearable maker. Since then, the social network has spent about $ 1 billion developing the first version of the watch, and hundreds of people are working on this effort, according to one person familiar with the matter.

A Facebook spokeswoman declined to comment on this article. The Information previously reported that Facebook is developing a smartwatch with health and messaging capabilities, but the camera and other details in this article are new.

Facebook will use a custom version of Google’s Android operating system to leverage a range of apps and external partnerships to create compelling watch experiences, including companion apps for mobile phones. Still, it’s far from a guarantee that Facebook’s wrist wearables will resonate with people. Camera-powered smartwatches have so far failed to spread, and Apple is already hunting down the high end of the market.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos