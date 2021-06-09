Report: New Call of Duty will be available in Warzone later this summer





New Call of Duty is inevitable this year, but it may not be revealed on regular channels. According to a recent report, the 2021 game rumored title, Call of Duty: Vanguard, will be released to the world later this summer through Warzone, the franchise’s free-to-play battle royale, skipping E3.

VideoGamesChronicle posted this report today. Through an in-game event similar to what happened at Black Ops: Cold War in 2020, after Activision said it wanted to publish the game in a “very different and more compelling way,” according to their sources. You may see Vanguard. This created an in-game trailer from another playlist after two months of weird in-game and real-life ARG puzzles. However, the Warzone Map’s 1984 skin was not published until April 2021, five months after the release of the Cold War.

The report claims that Vanguard’s release and the proposed event are more intertwined, which makes sense given that this year’s release took a long time to develop. The new map will be set in the Pacific theaters and will be the “largest and most ambitious” map ever to appear before the game’s release. New technologies and vehicles for 2019 Modern Warfare will also be implemented.

It’s also separate from E3, but given the timing, it can be difficult to distinguish between the release of a “separate” game from one that is directly connected to E3 or the Summer Games Fest. Hmm. Summer Games Fest has a Warzone Season 4 trailer, which could all be connected. And while it’s still in the realm of potential for more traditional public events, it’s still unclear as Black Ops: Cold War didn’t have an event like its predecessor.

Vanguard has not been officially revealed, but is reported to be a World War II first-person shooter developed by Sledgehammer Games, the leading team in World War II and World War II. I am. Installed on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC, it is reported to include zombies in campaigns, multiplayer, and war theaters in Europe and the Pacific. VGC claims that the plot is the story of “the birth of modern alliance special forces.” Activision hasn’t commented on this, but it’s probably on the verge of spilling beans.

