Google Health Chief David Feinberg: “Global Impact” Aims





Google is targeting the health sector on a large scale, but Google’s vice president of health feels more pressure to scale health products to the scale of Google than to bring immediate revenue to the company. He said he was.

David Feinberg, who joined Google as the newly created Vice President of Health two years ago, feels pressure to scale up the product several times on Wednesday, but the revenue comes from Google. Said not part of most of the discussions-UPS.

“The real pressure is,’Does this really help millions of people?'” Feinberg told The Wall Street Journal’s Healthtech Virtual Conference. “Is it Google scale? That’s the pressure.”

However, there is no doubt that the company has vested interests in healthcare across multiple business units. For example, Google Cloud has partnered with Tennessee-based healthcare provider HCA Healthcare to develop patient-record-based algorithms to improve efficiency and patient outcomes.

In 2019, the company hired a senior Obama administration official, Karen DeSalvo. She has led the company’s commitment to Covid-19 and recently announced that it is helping to create devices that use AI to detect skin conditions.

Feinberg, who helped Apple’s contact notification product with Covid-19, said the company’s big product is in partnership with Ascension to organize patient electronic records for healthcare professionals. He said it was a Care Studio.

Feinberg says he can extend his health products, including using Google’s large-scale user Android base.

“Yes, the pressure to influence the world is even greater. It’s not about revenue that impacts the world, I’m screening for diabetic retinopathy in India and Thailand. We’re talking about that, and how to extend his rest. Through our Android smartphones, we can help people during pregnancy and conception, and read X-rays. “He said.

“How do you get it all over the world? That’s the pressure,” he continued. Some areas are thinking about revenue pressure, but that will be well after the debate. “

Feinberg says that to scale up your product, you need two things: partnership and public trust.

Thanks to its data-driven advertising business model, the company faces the fight against false information about sites such as YouTube and distrust of how customer data is used. (Advertising still accounts for more than 80% of Alphabet’s total revenue) Feinberg said the best way to combat misinformation online is to use “trustworthy” information.

