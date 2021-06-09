Leahy and Sanders split in a broad innovation bill passed by the U.S. Senate





Sens. Bernie Sanders and Patrick Lee Hee. File photo by Kit Norton and Glenn Russell / VTDigger

The US Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on Tuesday on a comprehensive bill to strengthen technology development, manufacturing, and research, but Vermont senators split in the bill.

The law includes approximately $ 25 trillion in research funding and grants, with more than $ 50 billion allocated specifically to the semiconductor industry. This will make US Department of Commerce grants available to semiconductor manufacturers who agree to improve or create domestic production facilities.

Senator Patrick Leahy (Vermont) has invested resources in domestic microchip production and praised the bill to continue chip production in Essex, Vermont. GlobalFoundries, a New York-based microchip manufacturer with a factory at Essex Junction, is one of the beneficiaries.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Senator, supported some of the bill, but said he was concerned that there were no restrictions on the emergency budget measures available to the semiconductor industry. Sanders voted against the bill and passed it 68 to 32.

As part of the Endless Frontier Bill, $ 53 billion in corporate welfare should not be distributed to some of the country’s largest and most profitable companies without any restrictions, Sanders said in a recent tweet. ..

In late May, Sanders proposed an amendment to the bill, which would add more terms to the grants available to semiconductor manufacturers.

Among them, the amendment banned semiconductor companies that received funds from repurchasing their shares, outsourcing work, or interfering with workers’ union activities. No further action has been taken on this amendment.

Mr Sanders said he wants to guarantee that the investment is wise, citing reports that the semiconductor industry has recently closed manufacturing plants and fired employees.

For the past 20 years, why do these very big companies want me to stay in the United States, pay workers living wages and protect environmental standards? Sanders told the Senate in May. You can go to companies such as Asia and buy your own products from there.

GlobalFoundries is one of Vermont’s largest private employers, with approximately 2,000 staff at the Essex Junction plant. Formerly owned by the facility, IBM once employed as many as 8,000 employees in Vermont.

GlobalFoundries office in Essex.Photo by Mike Doherty / VT Digger

Currently, most of the world’s semiconductors are produced overseas, especially in Taiwan, South Korea and China. The United States accounts for only about 12% of world chip production, down from 37% in 1990.

And with the global shortage of microchips, the future of the semiconductor industry is attracting geopolitical and economic interest from the United States and China.

The bipartisan bill passed on Tuesday reflects the urgency of addressing the challenges facing domestic manufacturers and American researchers in global competition with China, Lee Hee said in a statement. ..

Leahy said the bill was encouraged by the regional technology hub program created by the Department of Commerce. The program said it would benefit rural communities in Vermont and across the country.

GlobalFoundries CEO Tom Caulfield was similarly pleased with the bill and reiterated its support for domestic chip manufacturing.

In a statement Tuesday, Colefield praises the US Senate’s bipartisan efforts to strengthen its domestic semiconductor supply chain.

This investment in semiconductor manufacturing will help GlobalFoundries accelerate its plans to expand its business in the United States, create high-paying jobs and increase production capacity, Caulfield said.

The exact amount the company will receive is not yet known.

GlobalFoundries recently partnered with Raytheon, an aerospace and defense company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, to produce a special type of microchip suitable for 5G technology.

Raytheons’ unique gallium nitride technology on silicon, shared with GlobalFoundries as part of the agreement, helps make small microchips more powerful by allowing them to withstand higher heat and voltage levels.

These announcements show the future potential of American-made 5G and 6G running in Vermont, Leahy said in a statement to VTDigger at the time.

Tuesday’s bill, which is currently being submitted to the House of Representatives, has also received support from the Semiconductor Industry Association.

The USICA pass in the Senate is a crucial step in strengthening US semiconductor production and innovation, and is a powerful bipartisan in Washington to ensure US sustainable leadership in science and technology. It’s a sign of support, said John Newfer, chairman and CEO of the Semiconductor Association. statement.

