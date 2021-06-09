Woody Allen’s “Rainy Day” Streams on Amazon Despite Court Battle – The Hollywood Reporter





That fate caused a major court battle between Woody Allen and the Amazon, but Rainey Day in New York found a home in the Amazon.

Written and directed by a distressed writer, the film is now streamed for free on Amazon Prime and also features a prime logo to indicate that it’s a title released by Amazon. But sources say Amazon starred Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning in the first of four films covered under a $ 68 million deal between Allen and Amazon in 2017. is there.

But a few months after the deal was signed, the #MeToo era struck Hollywood, and movie stars began to openly distance themselves from Allen. Allen remains innocent, but Amazon cuts off his relationship with the polluted director and tries to return Rainey Day to him to do what he likes. Allen breached the contract in 2019. He filed a complaint and settled later that year. (Conditions not disclosed).

Allen’s movies aren’t the only ones frowned upon on streaming platforms. In February, HBO released six Allen films, including Broadway Danny Rose and Radio Days, alongside Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick’s explosive documentary series Allen vs. Farrow on the HBO Max platform. I chose to leave it in. –Unreleased video detailing alleged abuse, shot by minor Dylan’s Mia Farrow.

“These titles will continue to be available in the library, allowing viewers to make informed decisions about screening their work,” HBO said in a statement at the time.

Similarly, Amazon also has several Allen movies available from its library, such as Wonder Wheel starring Kate Winslet. Still, sources say Rainy Day shouldn’t be branded with Prime, and Amazon’s lawyers are trying to remedy the situation with the movie’s third-party distributor, Signature Home Entertainment UK Alas.

A version of this story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter. Click here to subscribe.

