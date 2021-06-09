Google makes significant changes to its advertising business





Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), has agreed to pay French regulators € 220 million as part of the settlement of the antitrust proceedings.

€ 220 million is just a handful of advertising giants that generated $ 16.4 billion in operating profit in the first quarter alone. The bigger penalty is a change that Google has agreed to make on how to do its advertising business, and Google may be ahead of the curve in other markets.

Here’s what investors need to know:

Too much control over the data

In an antitrust lawsuit filed by the French authorities, Google has privileged its own ad-purchasing tools, Google AdX and DoubleClick for Publishers, to allow more freedom to exchange data between the two services. Claims to have given.

This is how it works in real terms. When publishers want to fill their website’s excess ad inventory, they use the supply-side platform to auction across ad exchanges. Advertisement buyers can bid on exchanges based on various known criteria for websites and visitors.

The ad server collects bids from multiple exchanges and fills inventory with ads from the highest bidders on all the exchanges it works with. Formerly known as DoubleClick for Publishers, Google’s servers are one of the most popular servers among publishers.

However, Google also operates the exchange AdX. Google’s advertising server can collect data seen on other exchanges, such as winning bids, and share that data with AdX bidders (currently). In addition, AdX worked well on Google’s own ad server, but not so well on competing ad servers, enhancing the use of DoubleClick for Publishers among website operators.

The free exchange of data between Google’s products, while limiting its use in data and other advertising tools, upset publishers and persuaded regulators to take action.

What has changed?

Google will develop several solutions to address the issues raised in this proceeding.

First, it aims to make it easier for bidders on other exchanges to access the data from the advertising server. This includes the minimum bid to win an auction that previously favored AdX. The company said it could face technical challenges if bids were placed outside the advertising platform, but will endeavor to provide as much data as possible.

In addition, Google states, “Implement product changes that improve interoperability between ad managers and third-party ad servers.” In other words, it doesn’t force publishers to use their own ad server to access bidders in ad exchanges.

In addition, the company reaffirmed its commitment not to use data from other supply-side platforms in its ad exchanges in ways that competitors cannot reproduce.

Importantly, these changes may not be limited to France. In a blog post announcing the move, the company said, “We plan to test and develop these changes over the next few months before rolling some of them globally.” Google faces the threat of antitrust accusations around the world and may make preemptive changes. This can help reduce regulatory fines that companies will attract in the future.

Meaning for investors

Google’s Ad Manager (which now includes both its exchange and server products) is part of Alphabet’s Google Network segment. In 2019 and 2020, Google Network advertising revenue accounted for nearly 16% of Google’s total advertising revenue. It’s not large, but it’s still important. This segment is growing in much the same way as advertising revenue from Google’s own properties other than YouTube.

Making the above changes globally could have a negative impact on future segment revenue growth. As a result, as YouTube and Google’s own website grow rapidly, it can become part of a small business over time.

In addition, this does not mean that Google is completely immune to significant changes in business practices by antitrust regulators, and will further impact profits as antitrust laws apply more and more around the world. Admits that it may give.

However, the threat of tighter regulation was a major risk when investing in FAANG stocks. Investors accustomed to risk may still find Alphabet stocks attractive, especially as the market is digesting news about settlements in France.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommendations of The Motley Fool Premium Advisory Services. It was miscellaneous! Questioning investment treatises, even our own treatises, helps us think critically about investment and make decisions to be smarter, happier, and richer.

