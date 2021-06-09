Want to collaborate with a global tech company? Participate in Murata’s 2021 Open Innovation Event »Dallas Innovates





Innovators looking to gain a foothold with global tech companies will be able to attend Murata’s 2021 Open Innovation Event, which is open for attendance until June 20th.

After last year’s event, nearly one in ten applicants continued to trade with Murata Manufacturing, a world leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions, communications modules and power modules. I am. Murata Manufacturing will hold this event with its subsidiary semiconductor integration company pSemi Corporation and non-profit technology incubator EvoNexus.

Event organizers are encouraging early-stage start-ups and other entities driving the adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), energy, digital healthcare, Industry 4.0, and mobility technologies. The elected companies will meet virtually with management between July 26th and 29th.

For 75 years, innovation has been the foundation of everything we do, not only in unique technologies, processes and products, but also in building collaboration, said Mehul Udani, vice president of corporate technology and innovation at Murata Americas. Said in the news release. Last year’s event produced exceptional results and we aim to recreate that success this year as well.

According to information released by Murata, five of the nine teams engaged by Murata last year were developing IoT-related technologies. Three were mobility-related and one was energy-related. Overall, 100 applications were submitted at last year’s open innovation event.

Following this event, 12 finalists gave presentations to key executives from Murata Manufacturing and pSemis’ corporate management team. According to the release, many of these finalists are currently involved with the various business units of the company and are actively engaged in strategic collaboration initiatives.

In the news release, pSemi CEO Sumit Tomar said: By partnering with early-stage companies, we hope to further accelerate innovation in next-generation RF semiconductor technology, advance 3D packages from below 6 GHz to THz frequencies, and build destructive uses. Case application per 5G.

