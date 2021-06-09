Separation anxiety on AirPods? Apple offers a new way to find lost earphones in iOS 15





AirPods Pro are small and easy to lose. With iOS 15, it’s easy to track.

Sarah Tew / CNET This article is part of an Apple Event that fully covers the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple’s AirPods are convenient, but very small and easy to lose. Its awkward wired earphones had one advantage: they acted like a physical tether. Apple plans to extend the reach of electronic tethers through AirPods Pro for iPhone and AirPods MaxwithiOS 15 (developers can download iOS 15 Developer Beta now).

You can now use Apple’s Find app to find your lost earphones, but this only works if you’re within the Bluetooth range of your AirPods (about 30 feet, or 10 meters). You also need to put it outside the charging case. This is not ideal if the earphones are a few miles away and are in a case. It’s changing.

With the official release of iOS 15 later this year (public beta will arrive in July), you’ll be able to find your lost AirPods anywhere, even outside the range of Bluetooth. Here’s what we know and need to know about how this feature works.

Playing: Watch this: WWDC21: iOS 15 and all its best features

9:56

The “find” network is the key to lost AirPods, etc.

Apple’s Find My network helps you locate lost or stolen Apple devices such as the iPhone, and third-party devices such as the recently released AirTags and electric bikes.

You can read more about how the “find” network works here, but here’s a short version. All Apple devices scan the Bluetooth signal of Find My-enabled devices to locate them.

If it is found, Find My Network will send an alert for the location of the item. All steps in the process are encrypted and only you can see the location of the item.

Mark your AirPods as lost using the Find My app.

Screenshots from Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET How to turn on lost mode for AirPods Pro or AirPods Max

I haven’t tested the new feature yet, but I’m used to Apple’s WWDC demonstrations and the Find My app, so I’m pretty sure how this feature works.

If you find that you’ve lost your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max (sorry for standard AirPods owners, but they seem to be left behind for now), open the Find app on your iPhone.[デバイス]Tap the tab and select AirPods. The map shows where you last had your AirPods, including the time.

You can use the card at the bottom of the screen to mark your AirPods as lost. (You may need to swipe up on the card at the bottom of the screen to see all available options.)

When you enable lost mode, Find My Network starts searching for AirPods. When they are found, you will receive an alert on your iPhone with your location.

Trigger AirPods Pro or AirPods Max to play sound and make it easier to find.

I know where Apple / Screenshots by Sarah Tew / CNET AirPods are, but what is it now?

When you arrive at the location of your lost AirPods, you have two options. You can use the Find app to trigger your AirPods to start playing loud sounds during playback. Apple says it doesn’t matter if the AirPods are in the case. You can choose to play the sound on your left, right, or both earphones.

Another option is to use the same proximity view that Apple’s AirTag tracker uses. If you’re using iPhone 11 or later, Proximity View gives you directions and distances up to the exact inch you need to eject your earphones.

Your iPhone will help you remind yourself if you misplace your AirPods.

Apple / Sarah Tew screenshots / CNET isolation alerts make it harder to lose your AirPods in the first place

Apple also announced a new “find” feature for AirPods called isolation alerts. As the name implies, the Find My app will warn you if you misplace your AirPods and hope you don’t have to look for them.

The integration of AirPods and Find My is just one of many new features announced by Apple. First of all, the iPhone has many new FaceTime features, and the iPad excels at multitasking. Check out this summary for all the other information Apple has announced at WWDC.

Keep up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos