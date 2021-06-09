Tech
June 9th Georgia Covid Number
It analyzes Atlanta trends and relays information as it becomes available from across Georgia, providing a data perspective and trend context.
For comprehensive coverage, visit the 11Alive Coronavirus page to find out what you need to know about Georgia in particular, learn more about the symptoms, and check out cases around the world.
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state and federal authorities continuously monitor the spread of the virus. They are also working with the World Health Organization to track and stop the spread of infections around the world.
As of 3:00 pm, the death toll in Georgia was 18,226, an increase of 24 from the previous day. Over the last 14 days (May 27-6 / 9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12 per day. Over the last 14 days (May 13-5 / 26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.86. The number of cases confirmed in Georgia was 898,381, an increase of 266 from the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5 / 27-6 / 9), the average daily increase in newly identified cases was 281.14 per day. Over the last 14 days (May 13-5 / 26), the average daily increase in newly identified cases was 462. To the cumulative total of the Public Health Service. The average daily increase in new patients over the last 14 days was 50.29 new patients per day. The average daily increase in new patients over the last 14 days was 75.14. The Georgia Crisis Management Agency began reporting current state-wide hospitalizations on May 1. Authorities canceled the September 5th daily report and instead pointed to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 data hub.
County-Case-Death
Applying 1,912 67
Atkinson 797 20
Bacon 1,287 29
Baldwin 3,883 118
Bank 1,660 38
Barrow 8,939 139
Balto 11,390 218
Ben Hill 1,504 61
Beliën 1,075 33
Bib 13,510 417
Breckley 808 34
Brantley 957 35
Brooks 959 36
Brian 2,806 38
Block 5,238 64
Burke 1,807 40
Bat 2,371 81
Calhorn 447 15
Camden 3,277 32
Candler 775 38
Carol 7,497 133
Catoosa 5,884 65
Charlton 1,253 28
Chatham 20,571 437
Chatafuchi 3,642 13
Chatuga 2,260 66
Cherokee 22,757 315
Clark 12,912 141
Clayton 24,451 484
Clinch 737 25
Cobb 61,820 998
Coffee 4,260 141
Colkit 3,626 84
Colombia 11,189 165
Chef 1,172 40
Coweta 8,849 213
Crawford 520 19
Crisp 1,458 58
Dade 1,253 13
Dawson 2,767 47
Decalve 58,884 971
Decatur 2,163 55
Dodge 1,091 57
Fabric 5,660 286
Douglas 12,261 184
First term 1,035 43
Effingham 3,878 66
Elbert 1,536 59
Emmanuel 1,777 55
Fanin 2,160 62
Fayette 6,799 161
Floyd 10,079 193
Forsyth 18,226 192
Franklin 2,381 43
Fulton 83,661 1,330
Gilmer 2,531 75
Glasscock 146 7
Green 6,810 159
Gordon 6,552 106
Grady 1,607 49
Green 1,516 54
Gwinnett 87,718 1,117
Harbor Sham 4,683 153
Hall 25,435 459
Hancock 842 65
Haralson 1,726 35
Harris 2,242 59
Heart 1,734 38
Henry 19,645 308
Houston 10,201 204
Jackson 8,612 136
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1,310 35
Jefferson 1,594 60
Jenkins 730 39
Johnson 794 43
Jones 1,612 52
Lamar 1,365 47
Lawrence 3,751 147
Liberty 3,601 62
Lincoln 531 25
Lone Death 7,966 145
Lampkin 2,845 66
Madison 2,783 47
Marion 406 21
McDuffy 1,711 42
Macintosh 703 14
Meriwether 1,565 76
Mitchell 1,551 74
Monroe 1,913 88
Montgomery 736 20
Morgan 1,213 24
Murray 4,241 84
Creek 14,764 423
Newton 7,682 234
Non-GA Resident / State Unknown 23,715 485
O’Connie 3,090 66
Ogre Soap 1,214 29
Pauling 11,034 172
Peach 1,895 58
Pickens 2,575 64
Earrings 1,287 46
Pike 1,094 28
Pork 3,979 83
Pulaski 616 33
Putnam 1,814 58
Myopia 1.573 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20,373 430
Rockdale 6,196 154
Scratch 828 21
Seminole 750 18
Sporting 4,210 166
Stevens 3,026 78
Stewart 838 25
Samter 1,840 96
Talbot 400 18
Tagliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1,873 46
Taylor 516 22
Telfair 732 45
Terrell 584 47
Thomas 3,657 114
Tift 3,473 99
Tooms 2,973 101
Town 1,132 45
Troitren 639 28
Member 6,033 195
Turner 614 34
Twig 511 39
Union 2,091 72
Unknown 2,293 5
Upson 1,834 111
Walker 6,731 81
Walton 8,171 239
Wear 3,075 152
Warren 390 17
Washington 1,645 62
Wayne 2,785 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 462 21
White 3,012 68
Whitfield 14,965 231
Wilcox 481 30
Wilkes 685 23
Wilkinson 738 27
Value 1,202 61
