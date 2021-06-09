Health Cloud will play a key role in healthcare innovation – TechCrunch





Abhinav Shashank Contribution

Innovaccer founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank has written over 300 articles for a variety of international media, including Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2017: Enterprise Tech and Becker Hospital in 2019. Selected as one of the Top 60 Emerging Leaders in Healthcare in the United States Reviews.

Mike Sutten, CTO of Innovaccer, has over 20 years of IT leadership experience in Fortune 500 organizations, including Kaiser Permanente, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and General Electric, and has also served as CTO and Deputy CIO at the CIA.

The US healthcare industry is among the biggest changes that every industry has experienced since the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. This massive change is fueled by federal obligations, innovation, and the need to improve clinical outcomes and communication between healthcare providers, patients, and payers.

Aging population, increasing chronic illness, lower reimbursement rates, transition to value-based payments, and the COVID-19 pandemic add pressure and the need for new technologies to enhance virtual and value-based care Gender is emphasized.

Today, improving medical outcomes requires the processing of large amounts of medical data, and the cloud plays a vital role in meeting the current needs of healthcare organizations.

Healthcare challenges

Most of today’s health care challenges fall into two major categories: rapidly rising costs and increasing resource burden. Higher costs and associated shortages of medical resources can be caused by:

Population Aging: As people age and live longer, medical costs are higher. According to the US Census Bureau, with advances in health care, the population aged 65 and over is expected to account for 20% of the US population by 2030. Also, as older people spend more time on medical care, the aging of the population is expected to contribute to higher medical costs over time.

Prevalence of Chronic Illness: According to a report from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, treatment of chronic illness accounts for 85% of medical costs, with more than half of Americans having chronic illness (diabetes, hypertension, depression, back). Has the lower part of the neck). Pain etc.)

Increased Outpatient Costs: Outpatient care costs, including outpatient services and emergency room care, were the highest of all treatment categories featured in the 2017 survey of the American Medical Association Journal.

Health Insurance Premiums, Out-of-pocket Expenses, Medicare and Medicaid Increases: Health insurance premiums increased by an estimated 54% between 2009 and 2019. Demand for medical services contributes to higher costs. The 2021 IRS report highlights that medical costs have also increased as a result of the move to high-deductible health insurance with up to $ 14,000 per family out-of-pocket.

COVID-19 Medical Delays and Surgery: According to a May 2020 Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll, up to 48% of people avoid or postpone medical care due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. I am. About 11% of those people report that their condition worsened after skipping or postponing care. Non-urgent surgery was often postponed because resources were reserved for COVID-19 patients. These delays make the treatable condition more expensive and increase the overall cost.

Lack of Pricing Transparency: Without transparency, it is difficult to know the actual cost of medical care. Fragmented data landscapes cannot capture full details and complex medical costs and do not provide patients with a complete view of payments.

System-wide digital transformation helps healthcare organizations connect and aggregate data from heterogeneous sources to support the healthcare intelligence layer.Need for modernization

To mitigate increased costs and the impact of inadequate resources, healthcare organizations are replacing traditional IT programs and are affordable and accessible, while at the same time for location-agnostic, collaborative, holistic care. You need to adopt a state-of-the-art system designed to support your rapid innovation.

