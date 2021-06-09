Pennsylvania lawmakers have a new emerging technology Caucus to drive innovation





Elected Pennsylvania officials are also thinking about local tech entrepreneurs as Congress approves $ 250 billion in R & D.

Earlier this month, Senator Napoleon Nelson, a Democrat in Montgomery County District 154, launched a bipartisan Emerging Technologies Caucus aimed at understanding and supporting the fast-growing technology sector in Pennsylvania. Introduced.

He said the goal of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is to stay abreast of the latest policy and regulatory trends in the technology sector, educate members and committees, and enact legislation to drive innovation.

With a degree in computer science from MIT and a degree in finance from Wharton School, Nelson is universal in recent advances in blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and AI to get more business support. I gave it as an example of growth in this region that needs understanding. He also understands that these technologies may require subtle nuances, such as how biased algorithms affect police operations.

“For these industries to become our mainstream, we need a common body of knowledge, so we need to make sure,” Nelson told Technical.ly.

Emerging Technologies Caucus’ obligations include attracting and retaining entrepreneurs to the state, while providing reasonable regulation and transparency to protect Pennsylvania, he said. Nelson announced a caucuses on June 3, and since then has invited representatives to join and collaborate with local stakeholders in the field to organize seminars.

One of his biggest goals is to be able to “put PA at the pinnacle of innovation and think about tomorrow’s work,” Nelson said.

“We have a huge amount of university capital and institutions, and we have some of the best institutions in the country and in the world. [For] Regarding our ability to create and innovate future jobs for a sustainable community, our job is to come up with “how to support that job as a legislator,” he said. Added.

In a statement, House Leader Joanna McClinton, a Democrat in District 191 representing parts of Delaware County and Philadelphia, said in a statement that caucuses were constantly up-to-date and evolving. He said it is an example of the idea that needs to be supported in the technology sector.

The first steps in Caucus include a definition of emerging technologies that Caucus should focus on. Nelson is also currently working on several bills to address some of the issues surrounding the new technology, and plans to hold a hearing for the House Democratic Policy Committee next month to discuss them further. One particular area of ​​interest he sees for potential growth over the next few years is technology in the environmental field, for example.

“I want to make sure we’re here, ready, and everyone knows they’re listening so they can reach out to us as Caucus,” Nelson said. Said.

