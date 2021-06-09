How the Cold War horror helped launch America’s early space programExBulletin





John Glenn Jr. Astronaut NASA / Getty Images . loaded into Friendship 7 capsules in preparation for flight on the Mercury-Atlas rocket on February 20, 1962.

Caption switching NASA / Getty Images

NASA / Getty Images

On the morning of February 20, 1962, approximately 100,000 spectators gathered in Cape Canaveral, Florida to witness the launch of Friendship 7.

In the early days of the Space Race, tensions were clear. Historian Jeff Shesol says there was a real fear that astronaut John Glenn wouldn’t survive the day.

“There was a long and unfortunate history of rockets exploding horribly on launch pads, climbing up into the ocean, and launching some scientific satellite or other rocket into the Atlantic Ocean,” he says. ..

Even Glen was prepared to fail. Prior to the mission, the astronaut wrote a letter to be distributed to his family if he was unable to return safely.

“Glen understood that his job was to look calm and confident, and he did a great job,” says Shesol. “But in his private moment, the façade cracked … and … as the lag continued, he began to seriously consider the fact that he might actually be the first person to die in space. T. [that] He may be a victim of the Cold War. “

However, the Friendship 7 mission was successful. Glenn made three orbits around the globe that day before landing on the Atlantic Ocean as planned. In his new book, Mercury Rising, Chesol writes about his mission, and more broadly, how the horrors of the Cold War fueled the early days of the space program.

According to Shesol, President Kennedy was initially reluctant to accept space exploration, but saw the success of the Soviet mission and was able to change his mind.

“During the 1960 campaign, JFK said that if the Soviets ruled the universe, they would rule the Earth,” says Shesol. “It was a Cold War struggle, not just a symbolic one, but an existential struggle, and it seemed that America was losing.”

Interview highlights

About the horrors of the Soviet Union that existed during the Cold War

The Soviet program looked invincible. Because all we have ever seen is success.

[At the time] In fact, the Soviet felt like they were heading for something. In fact, communism, as they say, may be the wave of the future. This contest was drawing attention from all over the world. The American allies were watching. The Soviet Russians themselves were watching, and the so-called undecided countries of the world were watching. Most of the developing countries have escaped from colonialism, and many have decided which system to adopt.Did they intend to become democracies, or were they essentially signing Communists in the Cold War? And one of the things they were seeing was [was] To see which systems will be better served to the public in the future and which systems will offer more in terms of scientific, technological and economic progress. [and] What is happening in space was seen as a great indicator of the future. And America lost the battle.

About the official nature of American rocket launch failures

Mercury Rising, by Jeff Shesol WW Norton Caption Hide

Caption switching WW Norton

WW Norton

It was a very powerful sight. It was caught up in newsreels seen all over the world. The United States is like that, democracy, press freedom, and come here to visit Cape Canaveral and see one of these. You have the freedom of the international press to blow up. The world knew all the failures of America’s plans while the Soviets were secretly allowed to fail. The secrecy of the Soviet program was one of the things that made it feel invincible because no one knew when the rocket exploded and the rocket sometimes exploded. In fact, they were astronauts in a rather horrific accident. I lost one of them early on, but it became apparent years later. The Soviet program looked invincible. Because all we have ever seen is success.

About the fear that the Soviet Union is trying to build a nuclear base on the moon

This sounds incredibly strange, but it was widely accepted by experts that it was inevitable for the Soviet Union to build a nuclear base on the Moon. So, there are perfect nuclear bases in Siberia and elsewhere. So why build a nuclear base on the Moon? Well, the idea was that building it on the Moon would be outside the US defense and couldn’t be destroyed. So you can launch a missile from the moon somewhere in the United States at any time with the push of a button. This was a very real horror. And the sentiment on the part of the military was that if we didn’t start building weapons in space, the Soviet Union would definitely beat us. Some experts say this is impossible. If so, it didn’t matter. The Soviets were able to do amazing things in space, so no one thought it was possible. It was that they decided to do it.

How dangerous the launch of Friendship 7 was

I wasn’t very confident. Even within NASA, I wasn’t confident. These little things didn’t always work. Given the number of space capsules and parts of such giant rockets, the number of things that didn’t work at one moment, could somehow fail and kill the astronaut. Whether or not a rocket exploded, a spacecraft leaked or stuck in orbit during a few launches, there was an infinite number of possibilities for failure.

And these little things, that sounds interesting, [Glenn’s helmet was missing] This little clip … [to hold his] microphone. … Thankfully, I found another helmet at the last minute. When I was sitting in the van at the bottom of the gantry, I found an extra helmet. They ran down and brought it out. If they couldn’t fix it, they couldn’t be sent into space. Otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to communicate with Mission Control. You cannot send people into space and allow them to communicate with Mission Control. All of this raises the sense of danger, and in the months of problems and delays, Glenn will never get going, and if he finally takes off from the pad, something scary will happen. It seemed to make more and more possible things happen. It was going to happen.

About Glenn preparing to die in space and writing a letter to his family

He wrote a long letter to the children and asked them to read them, whether they returned safely or not. Then, when I sat down and thought about it again, I felt that I couldn’t convey everything I wanted to say, so I wrote the script myself. I found this in his file in Columbus, Ohio, but it has never been published before. …

It’s very thrilling. He said, “When I heard this, I was killed. Long before this happened, I reconciled with God. I wasn’t always confident in my life, but I Continued to work hard. “And he talks about the importance of his mission. He explains why it was worth the sacrifice of his life. He even told the children how he wanted them to behave at the funeral in Arlington and even said he would send a sign from the afterlife. He believed in the afterlife so much that after the ceremony he went out of Arlington and saw the tallest branch of the tree and told them it was him when it waved at them. I did. It was an incredibly inspirational reading, and he then made a recording. One of the last things Glenn said to his wife Annie before firing from the capsule at the top of the rocket was “tape. Did you get it? ” He made one for the kids and one for Annie.

About how the Cold War sent humans to the moon in America

I think it was the Cold War that gave the space program its purpose, mission, energy and driving force. Without it, there would be no consensus among politicians in this country, or even in the scientific community, that manned spaceflight is everything. The important thing is that it is probably worth the effort and spending of the state. It cannot be said that it did not happen in the end. But in reality, after some point, the state has applied all of its energy and skills to this mission of bringing a series of men into space and ultimately the moon, why it happened when it happened. The reason for this was the Cold War competition, which had declined somewhat by the late 1960s. But at that point, there was something in the program that they called “escape velocity” in business, which built up enough momentum to actually slip through the bonds of the Earth, at which point we were I was planning to go to the moon. The promise was already made and it was going well.

Sam Briger and Seth Kelley produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Edited for the Web by Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Meghan Sullivan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos