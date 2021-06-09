Hy-Vee Leverages Google’s Digital Expertise to Build Comprehensive Partnerships





Hy-Vee has entered into a broad partnership with online technology and services giant Google to enhance its omni-channel shopping experience.

Based in West Des Moines, Iowa, Hy-Vee will use Google’s suite of solutions and services powered by the Google Cloud platform on Wednesday to bring new and unique innovations to digital technology under a multi-year contract. Said to stay on the cutting edge of. Physical store and online customers. The project will integrate the virtual nutritionist service of Midwestern grocery stores to make Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery shopping services more convenient, allowing customers to get COVID-19 vaccinations and other vaccinations online. Do everything from being able to schedule.

According to Aaron Wiese, Digital Growth President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of Hy-Vee, the pandemic has accelerated many of Hy-Vee’s digital initiatives. Google Cloud helps us deliver a unique and more personalized experience as we aim to integrate all digital platforms and further simplify our interactions with our services. I am.

For example, according to Hy-Vee, Google Cloud-driven solutions, localized data, and features not only make it easier for customers to complete grocery shopping online, but also make retailers more personalized. It provides services and makes ordering, receiving and delivery easy. Features such as predictive shopping carts.

The Google Cloud service integration will also be extended to Hy-Vees’ customer loyalty program, including the Hy-Vee Plus membership launched in December. The grocery store said it is working to offer shoppers more perks and benefits, including more personalized coupons, an integrated shopping experience across the app, and a better online shopping experience.

The retailer said the partnership with Google would enable Hivie to keep up with the rapidly changing digital shopping trends, adding that the pandemic has increased the number of customers shopping online and increased demand for virtual shopping spaces. I did.

Based in Mountain View, California, one of the world’s largest IT companies, Google is a leader in search, online advertising, cloud computing, applications, and hardware. With annual sales of $ 11 billion, Hy-Vee operates more than 275 grocery stores and drugstores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

In a statement, Google Cloud Managing Director Jim Anderson said Hy-Vee is leading the way in delivering innovative technology to customers. We are proud to partner with Hy-Vee to streamline the process and enhance the innovative digital experience. Our service helps us look to the future and accelerate our plans to make the grocery store the perfect place to shop.

At the end of March, Albertsons Cos. Announced a similar partnership with Google. Under a multi-year comprehensive agreement, the second largest supermarket retailer in the United States is working with Google’s different teams on different solutions to increase customer efficiency, both in-store and online. Efforts include Google Search and Map integration to make it easier for shoppers to find products, streamline the checkout process with Google Pay, and Google Cloud such as Vision AI, Recommendations AI, and Business Messages. It involves using artificial intelligence (AI) technology in operations to build predictive grocery stores. engine.

