Watch Now: Senator Hooger Leads Fight to Improve US Technology Competitiveness With China | State





Watch Now: Senator Hoosier Leading the Battle to Improve US Technology Competitiveness with China

US Senator Todd Young believes that the United States can no longer remain silent as China scoops up America’s technology, jobs, intellectual property, and, in effect, the American dream.

Hooger Republican wants a counterattack, and he wants a counterattack.

Young won bipartisan US Senate approval on Tuesday and said his endless frontier law would force the United States to attack China in the fight for the future.

“Americans have always looked to the frontiers and aimed for new horizons,” Young said. “This bill isn’t just about defeating the Chinese Communist Party at this moment. The Endless Frontier Act aims to take advantage of their challenges and become a better version of us through investment in innovation. “.”

Also known as the US Competitive Innovation Act, the law allows the federal government to spend $ 120 billion on basic and advanced technology research over the next five years. This includes $ 8 billion to establish at least 20 regional technology hubs in states and regions that are not currently considered leading. Technology Center.

Given India’s role as the country’s top manufacturing state and where it has been hit hard by unfair competition from China, Young has made Indiana a technology hub in at least one region. I hope I have a chance to land.

“We need to invest in these hollowed-out places,” Young said. “And be sure to take everyone in the 21st century.”

He said it wasn’t as important as the global shortage of microchips forced Indiana carmakers and other factories to work shorter hours or shut down temporarily.

If Young’s measures are enacted in law, the United States will advance and solidify its leadership by investing in the discovery, creation and manufacturing of technologies essential to national security and economic competitiveness. Told.

“This is a rare opportunity to show Beijing authoritarians, and the rest of the world, that we are united on our national security and, most importantly, China’s policy,” Young said. Said.

The bill was co-sponsored by Senate leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.), with a majority of Senate votes in favor of the plan from the Senate Democratic Party.

Of the 32 “no” votes, 31 were from Republicans, including Republican Senator Mike Brown. It was also opposed by independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Watch Now: Ride a shotgun with NWI police and patrol Lowell with CC Chief.Aaron Crawford

In a statement, Brown agrees that the United States must remain competitive in science and technology innovation, but because “red ink helps us faster than red China.” He said it could not be achieved by increasing deficit spending.

Hooger also said he couldn’t support the bill after the Senate passed an amendment banning experiments with fetal tissue from abortion and banning studies of animal-human hybrids.

Well-known Republicans, such as US House of Representatives Jim Banks and R-Fort Wayne, who chairs the Republican Study Committee, have expressed similar feelings, and the bill is the “Endless Pork Law” of China. He said it was an inadequate response to the allegations. COVID-19 Responsibility for the pandemic.

But Young is confident that he could regain bipartisan support for the Democratic-controlled House proposal and move forward with a bill signed by Democratic President Joe Biden in a month or so. ..

“I’m working with my colleagues to make the Endless Frontier Act an innovative SME that creates jobs, invests in key emerging technologies, and puts the United States in a position to grow, innovate, and beat the competition. It has helped us invest in it. It’s a geopolitical enemy, “Young said. “The Endless Frontier Law is our path.”

2021 US Innovation and Competition Law Overview

