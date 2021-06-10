Description: President Biden’s Executive Order, TikTok’s Technical Bill, WeChat





US lawmakers are taking a strong stance this week to curb China’s technological influence with two important legislative developments, CNBC reports.

Here’s everything you need to know about recent developments.

What is the new bill to promote competition with China?

US Innovation and Competition Law is a comprehensive bill that will allocate $ 250 billion over the next five years to accelerate US technology development. The 2,400-page bill includes steps to research and manufacture emerging technologies, the New York Times reports.

The bill urgently allocates $ 52 billion to research and development of semiconductor chips. The current global chip shortage exposes vulnerabilities in the US supply chain and reliance on international manufacturing, NPR said. According to CNBC, the bill also includes a clause to overhaul the National Science Foundation by adding a directorate-general of technology and innovation, CNBC said. According to CNN, the bill requires all federal-funded infrastructure projects to use materials produced in the United States. More specific provisions of the bill include the US supply chain. It aims to counter China’s technological ambitions by strengthening and promoting US innovation, CNBC reported.

According to CNN, this bill is one of the largest industrial bills in US history and the most important bill in decades.

What is Biden’s new executive order? What does it mean for TikTok?

On Wednesday, Biden revoked three executive orders from President Trump trying to ban transactions between TikTok and WeChat with the app itself.

According to The New York Times, Mr. Biden has issued a broader executive order calling for the development of criteria for assessing the risk of software owned or operated by foreign governments.

This Executive Order aims to better assess the security risks to American consumers and their data. The Commerce Department will begin reviewing apps associated with foreign adversaries and make recommendations on evaluation criteria and further legislative measures, CNBC said.

The executive order doesn’t specify the name of the app, but the order affects TikTok, WeChat, and Alipay, which are ownership-related throughout China.

What happened now?

None of the recent legislative developments have a direct legal impact on Chinese apps or the industry.

According to the BBC, US innovation and competition law will be approved by the House of Representatives and then signed by the president before becoming law. Mr Biden has already expressed support for the bill. According to The New York Times, Mr. Biden’s executive order has not identified the impact of apps that have proved to be a threat to national security.

China has strongly criticized the recent bill, the BBC reported.

TikTok and WeChat haven’t responded to the executive order, the New York Times said.

