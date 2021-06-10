House Democrats trying to break a quintuplet attack on technology





The Democratic Party of the House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Committee circulated the draft bill to potential co-sponsors this week. They want to criticize at least some Republicans, especially large tech companies, and lure Ken Buck, a Republican leader in the panel, to support the bill.

This is a significant change. William Kovacic, a former Federal Trade Commission chairman and now a member of the UK competition authorities’ board of directors. This is not traditional antitrust law. This is a broader concept of competition policy, borrowing some concepts of antitrust law, but relying on a broader notion of what behaviors of individual businesses are inappropriate. I will.

Adam Kovacevich of the tech-backed lobby group Chamber of Progress has found that some of the bills include popular products such as Amazon’s free prime shipping service and the practice of displaying maps like Google at the top of search results. Insisted that it be banned.

“The idea of ​​banning useful features such as Amazon Basics branded batteries, Apples Find My Phone tools, and Google Maps in Google search results can cause consumer backlash,” Amazon, Facebook, said. Kovacevich, a group backed by Google, said. “These proposals mysteriously address the many technical conveniences that most people really like.”

He said that some of the Democratic Party’s other proposals were “relatively controversial, such as increasing funding for antitrust agencies and making it easier for users to carry data when switching services. No idea. “

Neil Chilsung, who works for the conservative Stand Together, said the Democratic proposal to raise application fees for mergers was a good idea, but many of the other proposals were problematic.

However, Yelp’s Luther Lowe, who frequently criticizes Google, praised the law as “very important to the health of the Internet market.”

“There is no technical reason why services like Google Maps can’t take advantage of high-quality third-party services like TripAdvisor and Yelp. This law will promote such interoperability,” he said. Said. “Large tech-funded front groups like the Chamber of Progress use horror tactics to suggest that these bills result in consumers losing access to services. Nothing is far from. “

The House bill is specifically targeted at the tech industry, which demands tighter enforcement, and could be more acceptable to Republicans who are worried about the widespread crackdown on business by the federal government. In contrast, the Senate Democrats are proposing a more comprehensive antitrust review.

Under the four bills, the Department of Justice or the FTC will first designate a “target platform” with at least 500,000 US users, $ 600 billion in revenue or market capitalization, and an important trading partner for other businesses. is needed. These platforms will impose restrictions on their behavior, mergers, and use of data.

The bill aims to address the following major complaints about the technology industry:

Conflicts of Interest: A bill led by Congressman Pramira Jayapal in the Seattle area, where Amazon’s headquarters are located, will allow the Justice Department or the Federal Trade Commission to sue to split the platform.

The law covers companies like Amazon that operate major platforms and promote their products and services on those platforms.

Data Portability: The second bill, sponsored by Pennsylvania Congressman Mary Gay Scanlon, requires an online platform to create an interface that allows users to easily move data to other services. Become.

The FTC is empowered to create rules governing the transfer of data between services, and the DOJ and FTC can also sue companies for violating portability or interoperability requirements and seek damages.

The law was introduced by Senator Mark Warner (Republican-Connecticut), Josh Hawley (Republican-Connecticut), and Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut) who tried to adopt similar data. It reflects 2658 (116). Platform portability requirements.

Prohibition of Discrimination: Antitrust Chairman David Cicilline (DR.I.) has created a law prohibiting the platform from discriminating against competitors.

This law is intended by Apple to act on the App Store and Amazon’s Marketplace.

The DOJ, FTC, or state attorney general may say that the platform restricts business access to customers’ commercial data, or requires a company to purchase another product or service to access the platform. You can sue the platform involved in the discriminatory act.

The developers claim that Apple illegally links access to the App Store to the iPhone manufacturer’s in-app purchase system, which costs a 30% fee. Amazon is also criticized for considering whether companies should use fulfillment and logistics services when deciding which vendor to default on their website.

Merger: The bill, proposed by Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.), aims to strengthen the ability of the FTC and DOJ to crack down on acquisitions of start-ups in response to criticism of Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram, WhatsApp and Google. A recent deal to buy Fitbit, which bans the platform from acquiring potential rival laws.

The platform must provide court with clear and compelling evidence that its potential rivals are not competing with or threatening it.

Money: The last part of the law will increase the filing fees paid to antitrust agencies for merger review. This is identical to Republican bill S. 228 (117) by Senator Amy Crobcher (Democratic Party-Minnesota) and Chuck Grassley (Member Iowa), US Innovation and Competition Law S. 1260 (117), That the Senate passed on Tuesday.

