Democratic antitrust bill could reshape Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook

According to a copy obtained by CNBC, a group of House Democrats circulated a draft debate on an antitrust bill that would force the largest tech companies to change some of their business models and reduce large-scale acquisitions. ing.

As currently written, drafts are subject to significant changes prior to implementation, but the ability to limit the ability to operate a marketplace for products and apps and sell their products and apps in the same store. Limiting may require a review of Apple’s and Amazon’s business models.

The bill will also make it difficult for these companies and Facebook and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) to complete a major merger, making it easier for users to leave the platform with their data intact. CNBC , I couldn’t immediately know when the draft would be introduced.

The bill was drafted after a 16-month investigation into the antitrust laws of four companies by the House Judiciary Committee, and finally last fall, a nearly 450-page report was produced by Democratic staff. .. Republicans in the subcommittee deviated from some of the Democratic Party’s more extreme proposals, but gained Big Tech’s power with key discoveries of monopoly and anti-competitive behavior in Democratic reports and antitrust reform. Some agreed with the need for restraint.

The draft does not indicate whether Republicans support the bill.

Contents of the bill

Specifically, the five draft discussions prevent platforms from owning conflict-of-interest businesses and prioritize large platforms over their site-dependent competitors’ products. Bans, makes it difficult for large platforms to complete mergers and raises filing fees. To require acquisitions and methods for users to transfer data between platforms.

One of the bills proposed by Democratic Rep. Joe Negze appears to be a bill that accompanies the Senate bipartisan merger filing fee modernization law. Tuesday as part of $ 250 billion in technology and manufacturing. Passed by the House of Representatives. Bill. The bill aims to raise fees paid by businesses to notify the Federal Trade Commission and the Antimonopoly Division of the Department of Justice of a major merger and to raise funds for these agencies.

The other four drafts obtained by CNBC include:

Ending Platform Monopolies Act: Sponsored by Rep. According to Subcommittee Vice-Chairman Pramira Jayapal, the bill is a clear conflict between at least 500,000 monthly active US users and a platform with a market capitalization of over $ 600 billion. It would be illegal to own or operate a business that indicates. I am interested. The draft defines illegal conflicts as incentives for companies to prioritize their services over those of their competitors, or at a disadvantage to potential competitors using the platform. Legislators previously said that both Amazon and Apple, which each operate their own platforms for sellers and developers, could undermine competition due to conflicts of interest for competing products and apps. Hakeem Jeffries, DN.Y., Has expressed concern that it may shift the burden of proof in merger litigation to the dominant platform (defined by the same criteria as the previous bill) and the government to prove their acquisition. Instead, they will prove that their acquisition is actually legal. Reduce competition. This measure is likely to significantly delay acquisitions by leading tech companies. On the platform. It also prohibits other types of discriminatory activity by the dominant platform, such as separating competitors who use the platform from the services provided by the platform itself, and the dominant platform is a service that is not open to others. It is prohibited to use the collected data as fuel. Increasing Compatibility and Competition by Enabling Service Switching (ACCESS) Act: This proposed bill requires leading platforms to maintain certain standards of data portability and interoperability. , Make it easy for consumers to bring their data to other platforms.

Representatives of these members did not respond to the draft debate or provided comments.

Axios first reported on the draft.

