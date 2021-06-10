Self-driving women steer in the autonomous technology industry





Waabi Founder and CEO Raquel Urtasun (left), Zox CEO Aicha Evans (center), and Waymo Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana.

Waabi, Zoox, Waymo

(With reporting support from Helen Popkin.)

The self-driving car industry is still shallow and may have a history of more than a decade, but meaningful trends are already being formed. That trend has proven to be more open to female CEOs and founders, including women of color, than to the broader tech industry or the entire US company. ..

This week’s news that Waabi founder and CEO Raquel Urtasun has raised $ 83.5 million in a Series A round of Toronto-based startups has brought three of North America’s 12 major autonomous technology companies to the table. Currently led by a woman. In addition, now that companies in all industries are working to increase diversity, two women who lead autonomous driving technology companies, Zox CEO Aicha Evans and Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana, are black.

I am very excited to see the number of women who are interested in self-driving technology. Allicin Marek left General Motors in 2017 to co-found May Mobility, an autonomous shuttle startup (currently Secretary-General of the Washington-based Future Future Commission). -Mr. Marek says. Mobility). The talent pool that AV can draw is wider than ever.

Allicin Marek, Executive Director of the Commission on the Future of Mobility, said:

As of February 2021, about a quarter of top executives in autonomous technology companies accounted for more than 8.2% of female CEOs in Fortune 500 and S & P 500 companies, according to a Womens Business Collaborative study. I am. The same report found that less than 1% of the CEOs of the companies surveyed were women of color.

According to a Women’s Survey of Silicon Valley Bank’s 2020 US Technology Leadership, about 40% of US startups have at least one woman in senior management, but only 14% have a female CEO.

Born in Spain, AI expert and professor of computer science at the University of Toronto, Ultasun was the lead scientist for Uber’s self-driving car program until it was acquired by Aurora Innovation in December 2020. Uber, Aurora and VC Khosla Ventures in Silicon Valley are all investors in her new company.

Alisyn Malek, co-founder of autonomous shuttle startup May Mobility, said:

David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile via Getty Images

Marek, who had extensive experience working in venture capital firms during the May Mobility era and was responsible for GM’s innovation pipeline, was particularly impressed with Urtasun’s large funding round for Waabi. This is the largest self-driving car startup.

Marek says Raquels’ story is unique because she was able to market her new company. Getting the first round is the hardest. It’s interesting to see if she can succeed in the future.

Born in Senegal, veteran Intel executive and engineer Evans was hired as CEO of Zooxs in January 2019 after dismissing founder Tim Kentley-Kray in 2018. $ 1.2 billion in 2020.

Waymo promoted former Chief Operating Officer Mawakana in April after John Krafcik left the company that month to share the duties of CEO with long-time technical officer Dmitri Dorgoff. Krafcik initially hired Mawakana, a technology industry veteran and trained lawyer at the University of Columbia, as Waymos’ Global Policy Officer in 2017.

AI expert Carol Reiley, co-founder of Drive.ai, said:

Carol Rayleigh

In addition to the current three CEOs and Marek, Carol Rayleigh is another leading woman in the autonomous driving industry, an AI expert, co-founded startup Drive.ai in 2015, and president until 2018. Served. Until it is acquired by Apple in 2019.

Reileys’ interest in this area arose from the background of robotics and healthcare. After learning that road accidents were the leading cause of death for young adults, she realized that it could save lives, she says. She was also attracted to the opportunity to apply her background in human-machine interaction and robotics to help create the world’s first large-scale robots.

Deep learning / AI is still a relatively new area, so the industry is more open to women. Reiley says she was right at the time because women in this area were self-selective and already ambitious.

GM Mary Barra, the only female CEO of a major global automaker, oversaw the acquisition of self-driving startup Cruise Automotive in March 2016. A total of $ 10 billion from partners such as Honda Motor and SoftBank.

Motional CTO Laura Majors

Move

Motional, a self-driving technology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was founded in 2020 as a joint venture between Hyundai Motors and Aptiv (formerly acquired self-driving startup nuTonomy), with Laura Major as Chief Technology Officer. It plays an important role.

The success women leaders have found in autonomous vehicles proves the level of innovation that previously overlooked people bring to technology, said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, president and CEO of AnitaB.org. I am. In the technology industry, we provide grants and receive Abie Awards for outstanding women in the technology industry.

All of these women have accomplished amazing things in their careers and have cut their teeth in leading companies and research.

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org, said:

Darden Wilkerson, director of computer science and IT education at Chicago Public Schools, said that all of these women have accomplished amazing things in their careers and have achieved outstanding results in leading companies and research. They have shown resilience through risk-taking to excel in their careers. And what they learned by bringing in important skills from their previous focus (legal, research, AI, robotics), along with sharpened emotions and business intelligence, is for me to lead the construction of new industries. It makes perfect sense.

