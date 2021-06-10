Google embarks on development of sixth private submarine cable





Google has announced plans to deploy a sixth private submarine cable to connect various points in the United States and South America. It aims to enhance low-latency access to the company’s products and services, including Google Cloud.

Named after Brazilian abolitionist Maria Firmina Dos Wraith, the cable is built on 12 fiber pairs and incorporates key restoration features. In a blog, Bikash Koley, vice president of global networking for Google Cloud, explained that this cable will be the longest cable in the world. If one or more of the other power supplies go offline, you can use the power supply at only one end to keep it working.

Short cable systems can increase the availability of power from a single end, but long cables with a large number of fiber pairs make this difficult to do. This record-breaking highly elastic design is achieved by supplying the cable with a voltage 20% higher than in previous systems.

He added that the cable will give users fast, low-latency access to Google products such as search, Gmail, and YouTube, as well as Google Cloud services.

The Firminas route runs from the Mid-Atlantic coast of the United States to Las Toninas, Argentina, with branch lines extending to Praia Grande in Brazil and Punta del Este in Uruguay. Two of the cable landing points appear to correspond to existing Google Cloud regions in northern Virginia in the United States and Sao Paulo in Brazil.

According to Corey, Firmina has increased Google’s total investment in submarine cables to 16. This includes six private cables, including Junior, Curie, Dunant, Equiano and Grace Hopper, as well as co-funded cables such as Facebook’s March Echo Cable. According to a list of research firm TeleGeography, Google leads the investment in submarine cables, followed closely by Facebook, followed by Amazon and Microsoft.

A Google representative told Fierce that the company chose submarine cable routes based on a variety of factors, including proximity to users, diversity from existing submarine cable paths, and routes with the least latency between different locations. He said he was choosing. By deploying their own submarine cables, reps can effectively plan the future capacity needs of customers and users around the world, adding a layer of security beyond what is available on the public Internet. Added that.

Firmina plans to launch the service at some point in 2023, the representative said. For comparison, Google’s recently launched dedicated cable, Dunant, was announced in April 2019 and was ready for service by February 2021. The Equiano and Grace Hopper, announced in June 2019 and July 2020, respectively, are not yet in operation.

