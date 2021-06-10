Senate Passes Huge Technology Financing Bill, Includes $ 10 Billion to NASA’s Moon Lander





On Tuesday (June 8), the US Senate passed a spending bill allocating nearly $ 250 billion to US scientific and technological research, including $ 10 billion to develop NASA’s civilian manned lunar lander (6). 8th of the month).

US innovation and competition law passed the Senate with a 68-32 vote. As the name implies, the bill is primarily aimed at increasing US industrial and technological competitiveness with China.

Formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act, the bill includes an amendment recently added by Senator Maria Cantwell (Democrat-Washington). The proposed amendment will subsidize over $ 10 billion for the development of a manned lunar module. The program will establish a sustainable human presence on and around the moon by the end of the 2020s. Used in the Artemis program of the institution working for.

Related: Protests, vandalism, etc .: Drama swirling around NASA’s next lunar module

In April, NASA announced that it had signed a $ 2.9 billion contract with SpaceX to complete the work on the Starship spacecraft and use it as an Artemis lander. The agency chose Starship over the other two civilian landers designed by the “national team” led by Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company Blue Origin.

Dynetics and The National Team immediately filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office for flaws in the selection process. Both teams argued that NASA should enter into two contracts at this stage to maintain competition and redundancy, as NASA wanted.

However, NASA officials say the amount that Congress has allocated so far is sufficient to support the development of a single crew member, the Artemis lander. That’s where the US Innovation and Competition Law and the $ 10 billion amendment come in.

Cantwell’s proposed amendment suggests that NASA currently needs to have multiple Artemis lander options. It’s not specified that one of them must be built by the national team, but the fact that she represents Blue Origin’s home state has led some to make that assumption. It was. For example, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) called on a colleague to abolish the Bezos bailout.

It didn’t happen in the Senate. But there is still a possibility in the US House of Representatives. US innovation and competition law must be approved by its Chamber of Commerce.

“The US Innovation and Competitiveness Act, including the NASA Approved Bill, is an investment in scientific research and innovation, ensuring that the United States continues to lead in space and landing on many moons in the world. 10 years, “NASA Secretary Bill Nelson said in a statement on Tuesday. Applauding the passage of the bill in the Senate and working with the House of Representatives to pass the bill. I’m looking forward to that. “

Mike Wall is the author of the book Out There (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustrated by Karl Tate) on the search for extraterrestrial life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos