Google Opens First Retail Store in New York





Most Americans will not spend the day without Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (or YouTube). With nearly 89% of the US search engine market share and over 267 million US users, Google wants more. This internet king will open a physical store in New York City. What exactly does that include? And why does Google do this?

Google as a retailer

If Apple and Samsung can have a store, Google wants a store too. And, like these other tech companies do in stores, we plan to sell hardware products in the Google Store. Shoppers will also see Google Pixel smartphones (yes, Google has smartphones), a variety of home-use Nest products, and now Fitbit products (Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit in early 2021). Since then). As you can see, the Google Store is probably not a draw like the Apple Store.

At this point, Google’s shopping experience isn’t all that fun. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks and stay socially distant in the store, but if they enter the Google store. You have to do both anyway. why? Because Google says so. (You’ll also need to wear a mask to stay socially distant when visiting the Apple Store.) If you plan to buy Google hardware products and don’t want to shop in-store or wait for delivery, Google Can be ordered. Simply buy the item online and pick it up at the store.

Shopping at the Google Store has the advantage of being able to see how Google products and services work together. That way, you can get the most out of the Google devices you already own or want to buy. You can also take it to your store for troubleshooting or request installation assistance if you have problems with Google products.

The Google Store is located in the former Port Authority building on the corner of Chelsea’s 15th and 9th Avenues. This building is the same building as Google’s New York office, which currently employs more than 11,000 New York City employees. The Google Store is scheduled to open this summer.

Million acres of revenue

This Google Store is a Google experiment. Will it take off like the Apple Store? Or will it stumble and die like the Microsoft store? This tech conglomerate, running under a parent company known as Alphabet, wants to enter the hardware market.

Google says it wants feedback. This may be an ideal time for investors to accept the company’s offer.

