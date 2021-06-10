Goldman Sachs likes these health tech stocks





Broadly speaking, the healthcare sector is generally considered defensive, but the area of ​​disruption and innovation is expanding in this area, including equities related to healthcare.

For investors looking for growth-oriented healthcare, the Principal Healthcare Innovator Index ETF (BTEC) is one exchange-traded fund to consider. The $ 158 million BTEC, linked to the Nasdaq Healthcare Innovators Index, was popular with some investors during the height of the coronavirus vaccine development competition.

The stock is no longer included in BTEC’s 303 holdings, but there are still compelling cases for principal ETFs.

Goldman Sachs has begun to cover the fast-growing, high-margin health tech sector, which is expected to be boosted after a pandemic, reports CNBC’s Lucy Handley. Analysts for the first time announced their stock ratings for the diagnostic sector and chose four companies that they say are innovative and capable of diversifying revenue across multiple products.

Some BTEC Holdings Create Goldman List

Investing in companies that are considered disruptive or innovative in the healthcare sector can bring significant returns to investors, or even those that have not yet made a profit.

However, the potential advantage of the BTEC strategy is that its holdings are focused on research and development, both of which are prerequisites for success in the highly competitive field of healthcare innovation. As with the diagnostics company and BTEC’s second-largest holding company, Exact Sciences (EXAS), its dedication can be rewarded in terms of increased profitability. According to Goldman Sachs, the exact margin is 70% and could grow to 76% over the next three years.

Its large commercial organization allows the company to more quickly commercialize new products into its already established infrastructure, investment banking companies say.

Goldman Sachs is also bullish on Guardant Health (GH), which manufactures liquid biopsy blood tests for use in the booming multicancer early detection (MCED) market.

GH demonstrates its unparalleled ability to develop innovative and highly accurate diagnoses with high clinical utility. “

Guardant is just outside BTEC’s top 10 holdings, with a weight of 1.64%. Goldman Sachs has also recently emphasized CareDx (CDNA), whose share has risen almost 21% year-to-date. The company provides tests for patients awaiting kidney, heart, and lung transplants and is a small member of the BTEC list of 0.63%.

For more news, information and strategies, visit the Nasdaq Portfolio Solutions channel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos