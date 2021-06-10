Mount Sinai Launches Health Tech Incubator and Names Clinical Decision Support Startup avoMD as First Participant





The commercialization division of Mount Sinai Health System has launched a new incubator program designed for pre-seed or seed-stage healthcare and biotechnology start-ups.

The 12-week virtual program, called Elementa Labs, will give accepted start-ups access to specialists in each field of medical institutions in New York and other members of its network, the system said. Pair accepted startups with individual champions who can help startups develop their products and expand for use throughout Mount Sinai.

Mount Sinai Innovation Partners (MSIP) is a new incubator website that accepts applications from start-ups with the explicit purpose of working with Mount Sinai until September 30, and there is no limit to the types of technology to consider. Said. Notably, the system requires a simple agreement on future equity as a condition of acceptance into the program.

Elementa Labs will integrate Mount Sinais’ research and clinical expertise with the business and product development infrastructure of healthcare start-ups, said Erik Lium, MSIP President and Chief Commercial Innovation Officer at Mount Sinai Health System. I am. We look forward to working with entrepreneurs to bring medical innovation to patients.

In addition to its healthcare system ties, MSIP has long-term professional relationships with major pharmaceutical companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis. According to the website, the commercialization sector filed 377 patents in 2020.

MSIP announced its first participant, avoMD, to commemorate the launch of the new incubator. avoMD is a manufacturer of mobile-friendly clinical decision support platforms for point-of-care use.

Founded in 2018, the New York-based company has already participated in a few industry accelerators and seed investment rounds such as 500 Startups and Startup Health.

According to Mount Sinai, the technology startup has partnered with more than 10 hospitals and emergency health care providers, including Children’s Minnesota and Samsung Medical Center in South Korea.

AvoMD’s leads and supporting digital products can be integrated into the provider’s EHR system or run as a standalone app. Provider organizations can also use desktop content management systems to create customized clinical guidance and distribute it directly to the app.

Lawrence Corman, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of avoMD, works with Mount Sinai, a world leader in education, cutting-edge research and innovation, and quality care to enhance its platform and services. Excited about the opportunity. In a statement. Elementa Labs can help take avoMD to the next level.

As the first registrant of Elementa Labs, avoMD is strategic to work with healthcare systems to conduct research, further validate research and uncover the depth of clinical needs of platforms in key healthcare systems. MSIP wrote in the announcement that it would create a route.

