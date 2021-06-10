Auditing and optimizing new accounts





Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 4:16 pm

If you use Google Ads on a daily basis, running a campaign is relatively easy. However, if you run your own business and have never used the Google Ads platform, you need to know how to set up your account, campaigns, and ad groups correctly. A single mistake, such as using a partial match keyword, can be very costly.

No matter where or how you use Google Ads, even if you work for an agency and have dozens of clients, it’s helpful to have a checklist handy when auditing your new account.

This blog post describes how to audit and check your new Google Ads accounting as you acquire new clients or open new positions. It also describes an easy way to optimize your Google Ads account in 2021.

Check the change history

If you want to take an account instead of starting from scratch, you need to check the change history. To get a feel for the kind of optimizations that the previous owner or administrator of the account was doing.

You can also find out if someone has been actively managing your account over the last few weeks and months.

Setting target KPIs

Before you scrutinize and audit your account, be aware of your target conversions, target conversions, and other key metrics. If you don’t know what your target metrics are, it’s difficult to know what to tune and optimize your campaign for.

It’s helpful to keep track of the amount of data in your account. If you’ve had thousands of conversions, impressions, and clicks in your account over the past month, that’s great. If your account only gets 4 or 5 conversions a month, it’s more difficult to determine what needs to change because your data hasn’t reached a critical level.

Conversion settings

Make sure the conversation action is set up correctly, whether you inherit the account or create it from scratch.

Make sure that all important actions taken on your site and from your ads are recorded.

Setting conversions correctly is essential to tracking the success of your campaign. You can use conversion data to track cost and conversion rate per conversion.

The easiest way to set up conversions is to use Google Analytics.

Make sure that Google Ads and Google Analytics are linked.

By linking Google Ads with Google Analytics, you can import your goals from Analytics into Google Ads as conversions.

If you don’t have Google Analytics installed on your website, you should start and run it as soon as possible. This YouTube tutorial has a great step-by-step guide to setting up Google Analytics.

If possible, you’ll want to get CRM data from your sales team beyond website conversions, such as filling out forms and clicking on the phone. For example, if you know the cost of each keyword per customer you earn, you can optimize accordingly. It’s great to have a lot of phone and live chat conversions, but if you do 1,000 times each and don’t connect to your customers, you’re more likely to waste money.

keyword

In general, you should use exact match keywords.Exact keywords are displayed in parentheses [exact match] And phrase match is a phrase match enclosed in quotes.

If all keywords are partial matches, it’s likely that your account is wasting a lot of money. Using partial match keywords is a costly beginner error. The use of partial match keywords is one of the biggest mistakes people can make in Google Ads. You may consider using partial match keywords, but this is generally not recommended.

Entering 10 or more keywords in each ad group is also considered a beginner error. Ad groups are usually kept very tight, with two or three keywords in each.

By using a small number of keywords for each ad group, you can create keyword-specific ads and increase your CTR.

Negative keyword list

Click Tools & Settings in the main menu bar at the top of the Google Ads interface to see a list of negative keywords. Then you’ll see a list of negative keywords below the shared library.

You also need to check for specific ad groups.

Make sure your keyword list is extensive, and without an exclusion list, it’s a great opportunity to significantly reduce your account and conversion costs.

Campaign settings

Check the campaign settings. Go to one campaign and usually in the side menu on the left[設定]Click.

Check the selected network. In most cases, you don’t want to check the display and search networks. A typical mistake for beginners is to combine display and search campaigns. If you use display ads, you usually need to run them in a separate campaign.

If you’re not sure, you can segment your report to see the performance of each network. Click a campaign, click a segment, then click a network (including search partners).

Also check the location settings. This is also very important. If your account belongs to a local business, make sure that only the local area is targeted.

A location option that typically targets “people in or on a regular basis”. Reports – Generally, you should also enable Call Reporting (as long as your industry complies) Bid Strategy The bid strategy you use is highly dependent on weekly clicks and conversions. For example, if you run an e-commerce store that receives thousands of clicks and conversions each week, your automated bidding strategy will probably work.

For common business websites that involve filling out forms or making phone inquiries, it’s often best to start with a manual bid or “maximize clicks.” If desired, you can use tests to test efficiency and quantity against your automated bidding strategy. However, manual bidding tends to give you a little more control over everything. Keep in mind that even if you set a daily budget for Google, it can significantly exceed your daily budget, especially for some automated bidding strategies.

For example, if you can apply the Maximize Clicks bid strategy, it’s imperative that you set a CPC cap. This is the maximum cost per click that someone can pay for each click on an ad. Google wants to spend your money. If your daily budget and cap CPC aren’t set correctly, Google will spend a lot of your money.

You can use Google’s Keyword Planner to get ideas for bids.

If you use a bid strategy, such as Goal Actions for Target Conversions, you must have at least 50 conversions per month for this bid strategy to work effectively. If you have only 15 conversions per month, that’s not enough data to provide to Google for this bidding strategy to work.

Budget limits

If your campaign is “budget-bound”, check your budget against your average CPC. If your average CPC is more than one-third of your daily budget, it’s worth checking out your Quality Score, bidding strategy to see if you can change or optimize your keywords.

Search impression share

[キャンペーン]When the tab shows the names of all the campaigns,[検索インプレッション シェア]Check the columns.

It looks at the total number of searches and frequency of search for keywords in your campaign. For example, if your search impression share is 10%, it will only appear in 10% of your searches.

You can improve this by increasing your budget and bids, increasing your relevance and quality scores, and improving your landing page. Whether you raise your budget and bid depends on the cost per conversion and the cost per customer when the data is available.

Ad type and performance

For search network ads, take a look at each ad group to see which ad formats and ad display option types are used.

For example, are responsive ads used, and how many different headlines are used?

Responsive advertising is very effective. However, ads require a relatively large number of impressions, clicks, and conversions. If your ad gets only dozens of impressions a month and your responsive ad contains 12 different headlines, you won’t get enough data to optimize it properly. By the time the data for each headline reaches a critical level, the industry and Google Ads itself may have changed.

Check if your ad and ad text are being tested. Depending on the amount of impressions, you typically need three ads per ad group and test slightly different ad text. However, your strategy can be very different, especially if you are using responsive advertising. No matter how it is done, we need a way to test and optimize our ad text.

Ad display options are also important. Are you using phone number display options or phone-only ads? If you’re selling luxury goods such as cars or real estate, potential clients will almost certainly want to talk to someone. People tend to avoid phone-only ads because they can’t answer the phone all the time, but a 24/7 phone answering service solves this problem.

Region and bid adjustment

How you use your location is directly related to how you segment and divide your campaign. For example, if you run Google Ads across the United States, we recommend splitting your campaign by time zone and even by state.

When participating in each campaign, on the left side menu[場所]You can click to view a specific state, city, or town. You can see the budget spent on each location and the cost per conversion.

If your costs are too high, you can use bid adjustments to lower your average cost-per-click for a particular area. If your cost per conversion is very low, consider increasing your bid.

Ad schedule and bid adjustment

You can create a specific ad schedule for each campaign. Be careful not to completely exclude certain time zones during the day or at night. This is surprisingly easy to do, and you won’t see any notices at certain times of the day.

Of Google Ads[レポート]Run a report in the section or use the data portal to see the most profitable times for each campaign and for your entire account. If you have a large amount of data, it’s a good idea to make bid adjustments for each specific campaign.

For example, if you spend a lot of your budget between 8 pm and 5 am and you still don’t get conversions, you can either completely exclude these times from your schedule or significantly reduce your bids. ..

Device and bid adjustment

Comparing different devices often makes a big difference in cost and conversion. Look at the cost per conversion for each device. If there is a big difference, it may be worth adjusting the bid. As with all bid adjustments, this depends on your cost per conversion and cost per customer goals. Mobile conversions cost twice as much as desktop conversions, but if both set a target cost per conversion, you need to keep both.

Adjust user attributes and bids

Run reports in Google Ads or the data portal to see the most successful demographics for each campaign and keep your customers’ target markets in mind. For example, if you are selling a personal training service for young men, consider this when considering age and gender related data.

Side by side campaign overview

Examine and compare all the key indicators of the campaign. If one campaign is performing much better than another, consider why. You can also see if you can optimize or suspend poorly performing campaigns.

You can do the same with ad groups. If there is a big difference in performance, is it due to keywords, ads, or landing pages?

Conclusion

Once the audit is complete, review key metrics daily or weekly and continue to tweak and optimize your campaign to work as well as possible. Usually, the most serious error you’ll get with your Google Ads account is to use partial match keywords and use many keywords in each ad group. Check the “Search terms” report frequently. Even with exact keywords, ads may appear due to unwanted search terms.

