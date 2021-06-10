Pasqals’ “neutral atom” technology promises 200 qubits of quantum processing power





Improve your enterprise data technology and strategy with Transform 2021.

The competition to build quantum computers that can bring significant improvements to businesses is accelerating. Leading the way are French start-ups who believe they have found a way to reach the scale and power that makes quantum computing useful.

Founded in 2019, Pasqal leverages technology developed at Institut dOptique in Palaiseau, France, and relies on a process called the neutral atom. According to co-founder and CEO Georges-Olivier Reymond, the technology allowed the company to build processors up to 200 qubits, gradually approaching the coveted quantum advantage.

Raymond said he proved that the power of quantum computing is here. This means building devices, developing quantum computing as a service, and delivering power in the cloud.

The company is vulnerable in increasingly crowded areas, including leading companies such as Google and IBM.

Race to the finish

For example, last year IBM developed an ambitious quantum roadmap. This includes announcing the 127 qubit IBM Quantum Eagle processor later this year and debuting the 1,000 qubit processor by 2023. Startup IonQ finally announced the new 32 qubit quantum computer available in private beta. October.

So when you claim that Pasqal has a 200 qubit processor, it’s not easy. This advance led to a partnership with Atos late last year. Atos is incorporating Pasqals technology into its quantum computing efforts to accelerate its use by corporate customers.

In addition, Raymond said it had already sold two quantum processing units to a high-performance computing center.

The company is making these advances through natural atomic processes. In many quantum computers, atoms are ionized. In other words, atoms are charged and difficult to stabilize. Quantum computers can use large amounts of power and require a very cool environment to render atoms ready to process data.

Using neutral atoms requires less energy and eliminates the need for deep freezing, Reymond said. The ability to place atoms in a variety of 2D and 3D states allows some enterprise customers to perform tasks such as quantum simulation and optimization.

The company is currently focusing on building quantum computers for on-premises customers and cloud-based quantum services that allow businesses to start experimenting with this technology. IBM has been using a similar cloud-based and on-premises approach for several years now.

Sprint

To reinforce these efforts, the company raised $ 30.5 million in a round led by quantum-focused VC firm Quantonation and the Defense Innovation Fund managed by French state bank Bpifrance. Other participants in the round include Runa Capital, Daphni and Eni Next. The European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund has also previously announced that it will support Pascal.

There was fierce debate over whether the surge in funding for quantum startups was justified, but Raymond said the excitement was justified.

I believe it’s realistic, he said. Twenty years ago, I never imagined creating a company like Pascal. I’m here now. I can see all the progress everywhere. I’m really confident.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to become a digital town square for technical decision makers to gain knowledge of innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to guide you in leading your organization. We invite you to become a member of the community. Please access below.Stay up-to-date on themes of interest Become a member of our newsletter, gated sort reader content, and discounted access to valuable events such as Transform 2021





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos